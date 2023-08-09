JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — Jane Rodgers, the acting superintendent at Joshua Tree National Park since January, has been selected to be the permanent superintendent beginning Aug. 13.
Rodgers spent seven years as the park’s chief of science and resource stewardship, where her duties included climate change response and management of visitor use.
She will lead a park staff of 140 employees who serve 3.1 million visitors annually.
“Since 1936, after Minerva Hoyt so boldly argued to conserve these desert lands, many superintendents have worked tirelessly to protect and preserve the vibrant history and landscape of Joshua Tree National Park,” Rodgers said.
She added that becoming the park’s first woman at the helm is a great honor.
“I am so grateful for the incredible talent and dedication of our amazing employees and partners,” Rodgers said.
“The park leadership team and I look forward to continuing meaningful engagement with the 15 tribal communities associated with the traditional homelands of the Serrano, Chemehuevi and Cahuilla, and the traditional use area of the Mohave. The important work continues, and the park is so very fortunate to have the people and partners we need to truly steward this beloved space.”
Rodgers graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science in forestry. She joined the U.S. Peace Corps in the Republic of Niger in 1990.
Her interest in restoration ecology and landscape-scale conservation led to her first stint at Joshua Tree National Park from 1994 to 2003. She moved on to Point Reyes National Seashore and Grand Canyon National Park. She returned to Joshua Tree in 2016, and has been here ever since.
Rodgers lives within walking distance of her office in Twentynine Palms with her wife, Kate Peterlein, and two pups, Birdie and Grit. They enjoy camping, golfing, growing native plants and birding.
“Jane is a seasoned manager with clear, strategic vision,” acting Regional Director William Shott said.
“She is a strong communicator with a passion for the resource and employees at Joshua Tree. She will do an excellent job responding to the myriad of challenges facing the park today and into the future, and working with partners, tribes and communities.”