JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — The Geology Fire burning in Joshua Tree National Park was human-caused, the U.S. Forest Service’s online information center stated Wednesday.
Firefighters have 90% of the perimeter contained around the fire, the National Park Service said around Thursday morning. It has now reached 1,088 acres and is burning in the Pleasant Valley area around Geology Park Road.
The Geology Fire started at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Other than identifying the cause as “human,” incident managers have not commented on what sparked the fire. The National Park Service has said the cause is under investigation.
Fire activity has slowed thanks to below-average temperatures, higher humidity and low winds, the NPS said. Incident managers do not expect it to grow, and much of the heavy equipment is being released.
Firefighters strengthened containment lines, put out spot fires and planned environmental repair work with park staff Wednesday, according to the NPS.
They are working to minimize damage to park resources, especially sensitive species like the Joshua tree and the desert tortoise. Advisers and archaeologists are assessing and coordinating repairs to parts of the park that were damaged by the fire or firefighting efforts.
Geology Tour Road and Berdoo Canyon Road remained closed to the public. The Pinkham Canyon and Fried Liver Wash areas are closed to hiking.
Backcountry wilderness camping is closed in the Lost Horse, Pleasant Valley, Twin Tanks and Hexie Mountain zones. All other areas of the park remain open for visitor use unless otherwise marked.
Joshua Tree is susceptible to wildfires and fires are only allowed in the fire rings in campgrounds and picnic areas, the National Park Service noted.
If you plan to light a campfire during your visit, rangers ask that you have a shovel, bucket and extra water to extinguish the fire. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.