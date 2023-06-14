DESERT HEIGHTS — Damage to windows and attic and the loss of electrical power from a fire Wednesday rendered a home on Emerald Drive unlivable, county fire Battalion Chief Josh Sprague said.
The fire started in the garage of the house, in the 68200 block of Emerald Drive, and drew firefighters from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at 11:11, Sprague said. The first engine came from the combat center 12 minutes later.
The firefighters were hampered when a power line fell during the fire, requiring a response from Southern California Edison workers. The fire, Sprague, said, was not put down until 12:03 p.m.
The home, garage was two vehicles that were inside the garage were extensively damaged, Sprague said.
The man who was the only person living in the home arrived while firefighters worked. Firefighters called in the Red Cross to help the man find shelter.