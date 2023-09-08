Hey There Projects art gallery is opening a new show, “Out & Back,” by local landscape painter Ariel Lee. The show will open with a reception during the second Saturday downtown Joshua Tree art crawl from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at 61675 Twentynine Palms Highway.
Lee uses local scenery for inspiration and desert dwellers will recognize the familiar landscapes.
The press release for the show said, “Drawn from her experiences as an avid hiker, camper and climber, Ariel Lee’s bold color and layered brushwork capture the precious splendor of our wildlands.
“Those familiar with Ariel’s work will be impressed by a new scale and ambition. These paintings burst with powerful yet playful energy. They are, in the end a personal contemplation on nature’s ability to heal and inspire.”
Those who can’t make it to the reception can see the show during regular gallery hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Tuesdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, email the gallery directors Mark Todd and Aaron Smith at aaronsmithart@yahoo.com and marktoddart@gmail.com or call (760) 974-9470.