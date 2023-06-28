MORONGO BASIN — The western Joshua tree will now be permanently protected through the state. On Tuesday, the California legislature passed the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act as part of the state budget agreement.
The new law cleared the Assembly 54-15 and the Senate 31-8 as part of the state budget agreement. It’s expected to be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this week and take effect July 1.
Western Joshua trees have been protected on an interim basis as a candidate species for threatened status under the California Endangered Species Act since 2020. Under the new law, they will retain those protections.
“I’m grateful the Newsom administration and lawmakers agree that western Joshua trees are an irreplaceable part of California’s natural heritage that has to be protected,” said Brendan Cummings, the Center for Biological Diversity’s conservation director and a Joshua Tree resident. “This groundbreaking law will help ensure these wonderful trees remain part of California’s Mojave Desert landscape forever.”
The new law will be the first in California specifically focused on ensuring protection of a species threatened because of the changing climate. The statute provides the trees with protections comparable to those they would receive under the California Endangered Species Act, but with additional permitting mechanisms to allow renewable energy and housing projects in their range. It also requires the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to prepare a conservation plan for the trees by the end of 2024.
“The California Endangered Species Act is our most important biodiversity protection law, and western Joshua trees clearly qualify as threatened,” Cummings said. “As the first species in the state to be protected because of climate change, they deserve the special measures contained in the new conservation act.”
The provisions of the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act include the following.
• Prohibiting unpermitted killing or removal of the trees.
• Requiring a conservation plan for the species.
• Creating a fund to acquire and manage lands to protect the species.
• Creating a permitting regime expected to be faster and cheaper than the state Endangered Species Act.
• Requiring permits to trim live western Joshua trees or remove dead ones.
• Requiring regular reviews of the species’ status and the effectiveness of the permitting regime and conservation plan.
• Requiring consultation with California Native American tribes on the law’s implementation.
This act comes after years of Morongo Basin community organizations and scientists fighting for more protections for the western Joshua tree.
The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the state Fish and Game Commission in 2019 requesting that California list the western Joshua tree as a threatened species under CESA, a California environmental law that conserves and protects plant and animal species at risk of extinction. Approximately 250 species are currently listed under CESA and, since it was enacted, no species in California has gone extinct.
The tree is threatened by climate change, increasing development emissions and wildfires.
The western Joshua tree was designated as a candidate species in 2020. This triggered an 18-month scientific review and interim protections for the species to see if it met the requirements for listing; listing requires that a species may likely become endangered in the foreseeable future in a significant portion of its range.
Since it was announced as a candidate, people from across the state have been severely divided in their support of the listing. Many environmentalists urged the commission to do everything possible to protect the trees but developers, solar energy companies and some local government agencies have spoken out against the listing, saying that it will halt development in the desert, affecting affordable housing, the development of solar farms and more.
This struggle halted the Fish and Game Commission’s decision. In the interim, the tree was protected as a candidate species and other avenues for protection were explored, including what is now the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act Budget Trailer Bill.
Earlier this year the state Fish and Game Commission postponed a decision on whether to permanently protect western Joshua trees under the state Endangered Species Act, waiting to see whether the bill proposed by Newsom’s administration became law. In June 2022, the commission deadlocked 2-2 on whether to make that protection permanent and agreed to reconsider the listing decision after seeking more input from California tribes. The final decision of that listing is still unknown.
The new bill itself has also been met with some opposition, with government groups saying it will discourage development in the desert region. The Yucca Valley Town Council and San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors opposed the bill.
San Bernardino County stated in a press release that the mitigation fees for the removal of Joshua trees set by the bill will impose too high of a cost on residents, business and local agencies.
“This will discourage the building of much-needed homes, stifle economic investment, increase development costs in the region and significantly harm the county’s Mojave Desert communities and residents,” said representatives for San Bernardino County in a press release.
The county had offered amendments to the bill after it was initially released. Some amendments were accepted, but most were not included. Mitigation fees were slightly lowered, but the bill still imposes very high costs, they said.
“The legislation fails to properly balance protection of the species with the needs of our residents and business community, thereby threatening the quality of life in our deserts,” a press release from the county states.
Any person or public agency seeking to remove a western Joshua tree may choose to get a “take” authorization or pay mitigation fees.
Developers will be charged fees for each tree, based on the size of the tree. Those fees vary based on different factors laid out in the bill text; they generally run from $150 to $1,000 depending on tree height.
The taking of trees within two miles of Joshua Tree National Park will cost more — $340 to $2,500.
The money from these fees would be put into a specific Western Joshua Tree Mitigation Fund, created by the commission. Any money in the fund would have to be sent only on acquiring and conserving land where western Joshua trees grow, and completing other mitigation activities.
A full copy of the bill can be found at https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=202320240SB122.