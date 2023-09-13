’Cats kick off preseason match in big way

TWENTYNINE PALMS — Hosting Rubidoux High School, the Twentynine Palms High School Wildcat football teams pulled off a rare feat, as the junior varsity and varsity squads took the opening kickoffs in for touchdowns.
For the junior varsity squad, the touchdown run by Mark Flores was a harbinger of things to come as the home team dominated their visitors and took advantage of turnovers and poor special teams play to leave the field with a 54-0 victory.
Varsity Wildcat Ayden Ogilvie’s touchdown run, helped by an early burst of speed that propelled him through a pack of defenders and into an open field, did not portend success for the home team. After leading going into halftime, the Wildcats were outscored 13-7 in the second half and fell 37-35.
“It was a heartbreaking game,” coach Eric Tili said Saturday morning.
“We showed a ton of poise and courage and fought to the very end. We need to learn how to close out a game. I am very proud of this team. There is a ton of work still. It feels great to compete but we are chasing wins on the scoreboard, not just moral ones.”
Facing a determined opponent with a large, powerful offensive line, the Wildcats held onto their lead for much of the first half.
Trouble struck the Wildcats in the first quarter when snapper Bobby Fanning was pulled out of the game with an injury. On the same play, Rubidoux turned the ball over to the Wildcats a few yards away from scoring a touchdown.
A few plays later, an errant snap flew over the Wildcat quarterback’s head and landed outside the back of the end zone, giving Rubidoux a safety. They took the ensuing free kick back for a touchdown and 2-point conversion to take a 10-7 lead.
“Losing our center was a huge hit to us but having a guy like Maverick Burkelo step up and fill the spot was huge for us. Maverick was outstanding and deserves a ton of credit for his play,” Tili said.
“Bobby Fanning is getting better; injury report status, no broken bones, so that is a huge positive.”
The Wildcats will play their first Desert Valley League game when they host Banning Friday, Sept. 15, in the Twentynine Palms High School stadium at 72750 Wildcat Way. The junior varsity game will begin at 4 p.m. and the varsity contest will follow at 7.
“We need to play a complete, mistake-free football game. I am excited on where we are going, but it will take full discipline for us to get there,” Tili said.
“We open in league on Friday against Banning and, if we are able to learn from our preseason experience, we will be able to compete and have success.”