TWENTYNINE PALMS — The City Council will meet in special session at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at City Hall to reconsider their decision that effectively ended the Tourism Business Improvement District.
At its Tuesday, Sept. 12 meeting, council members voted 3-2 against reauthorizing a special assessment that funds the district, which is charged with promoting Twentynine Palms as a tourist destination.
They cast their votes at the end of a public hearing at which several hotel owners protested the assessment. The opponents said the district has not helped their businesses over the past five years.
The district was funded by a 1.5% fee added to hotel and vacation home rental bills in Twentynine Palms.
Mayor McArthur Wright and council members Steve Bilderain and Octavious Scott voted against reauthorization of the district while council members Joel Klink and Dan Mintz voted in favor of its reauthorization.
Contacted on social media Monday morning, Wright said a staff report prepared for the special session has new information. He added that he might change his vote.