TWENTYNINE PALMS — The City Council is due to appoint two planning commissioners and set sewer fees for some downtown businesses this week. The council members will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at City Hall, 6136 Adobe Road.
Council members will consider naming Alexander James Garcia and Jessica Cure to the Planning Commission, replacing Eileen Leslie and Jason Dickson, who resigned May 23.
Garcia is a tattoo artist and chef who was born and raised in Twentynine Palms. He is an active member of the Joshua Tree Rotary Club and an advocate for homeless people.
Cure was educated in interior design and marketing. She has worked for a civil engineering firm, a general contractor, a cannabis nonprofit and a design and marketing agency.
“I am mew to Twentynine Palms and would like to get involved in the community,” she wrote in her application. “I would like to support the city as it continues to grow through a shift as a small town that is growing.”
The council members will continue to look at sewage fees to be charged to property owners in the downtown Project Phoenix area whose properties have been hooked up to a common septic system. The system will eventually be replaced by a common wastewater treatment facility.
The affected businesses are on the south side of Twentynine Palms Highway between Tamarisk Avenue and Cholla Avenue.
An effort to set fees for the coming fiscal year was continued from a previous meeting.
Under a proposed rate structure, based on water use, businesses would face monthly sewer fees ranging from $2.52 to $181.80.