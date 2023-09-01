TWENTYNINE PALMS — Homeless residents may soon be able to get themselves cleaned up with portable showers purchased by the city and operated by volunteers from local churches.
City Council members voted 5-0 Aug. 22 to spend $15,000 to buy a mobile shower station.
Pastor Mike Maddy of Shadow Mountain Community Church suggested the purchase. It was brought before the city’s housing and homeless committee Aug. 1. Committee members recommended the city make the purchase.
Maintenance, supply and insurance costs will be the responsibility of church volunteers who will operate the shower unit, according to town staff.
One question that came up was how to dispose of wastewater after the shower unit is used.
City Manager Frank Luckino said mobile septic pumpers might be employed to empty the units’ gray water. Local hotel owner Veno Nathraj offered to help with that.
“I got a chance to look at this unit; it worked pretty good,” Mayor MacArthur Wright said.
“I think it’s a great idea. I think it’s needed in the community,” council member Octavious Scott said. He added that he worried people would be unable to find the unit if it moved from one church to another and urged operators to keep it in one place.
“I agree with the one location,” Pastor Nick Foley, of Set Free Church in Wonder Valley, said. Members of his church have agreed to volunteer to work at the shower unit.
“There needs to be workers who are committed to being at the location,” he said. “You’ve got to have someone there to man it.”
“Set Free is definitely dedicated,” Scott said.
Resident Cindy Bernard objected to the city working with Shadow Mountain and Set Free churches, saying they belong to a Baptist organization that opposes gay rights..
The showers, she said, should be placed at secular locations or at least at churches that do not discriminate against LGBTQ+ people.
“As a gay member of your community, I don’t really care where you put it,” resident Joseph Carder said.