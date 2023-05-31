JOSHUA TREE — Her ginger curls corkscrewing behind her, her earnest face framed by the gown of a master’s degree recipient, Heather Benes leaned forward at the podium as she told the graduates of Copper Mountain College how an A she didn’t earn 20 years ago saved a man’s life.
Benes, a Yucca Valley High grad and Marine Corps veteran, was the keynote speaker for CMC commencement Thursday night, May 25, in the Bell Center gym. It was 20 years to the day that she had been the student speaker for her own graduation at CMC — a class of 40 students (232 graduated this year).
In 2002, Benes told the class of 2023, she was fresh out of the Marine Corps and enrolled in Copper Mountain College. A woman on a mission, she took 23 units a term and graduated in three semesters.
But in her final semester, she was diagnosed with cervical cancer. “Between surgery and treatments, I missed a lot of school,” she said.
She had been proud of her 4.0 GPA in her first two semesters. “I was obsessed with grades,” she said. “But this last term, A’s were not within reach. I was too sick.”
One of her professors was Greg Gilbert, now a member of the CMC board of trustees. Knowing her work didn’t warrant it, she asked him for an A to protect her perfect record.
“Right or wrong, Professor Gilbert granted my request. He gave me an A when at best I deserved a B,” Benes said.
She kept charging and four years later, she had a master’s degree and was embarking on a career as a professor.
“I fought to be the best and to my mind, I was,” she said.
In her early years as a professor, she confessed, she was awful. “I graded with an unforgiving rigor and rigidity that I believed upheld some kind of academic integrity.”
She had forgotten that many people had helped her get where she was. She had forgotten Gilbert’s kindness.
In 2011, a student named Manny changed her life again.
“He was dying of double kidney failure and like me 10 years ago, he’d missed a lot of class.” The Friday night before finals, she sat in her office and Googled, “Can I fail a dying student?”
If she passed him and he lived, she thought, he wouldn’t have the skills or knowledge he needed. But what if she failed him and he died? How would she face his mom at the funeral?
At 9:02 that night, she received a call telling her that her younger brother, a fellow Marine Corps veteran who did two tours in Afghanistan, had hanged himself. EMTs and doctors had kept him alive and hooked him up to life support, but he was brain dead.
“It turns out my brother was an ideal organ donor. And that mattered to me now, because my student, a funny 19-year-old guy on hospice, needed a kidney.”
Some of the students in the CMC auditorium gasped as they realized where Benes’ story was going.
Manny and her brother were tested and the results came in after a long weekend of waiting: The two men were a perfect match. “The doctors said they were meant for each other.”
They disconnected her brother’s life support that night and he died at 34 years old. The following morning, she drove to San Diego, where her brother’s kidney saved Manny’s life.
And her way of thinking changed.
She figured if Manny survived the surgery, he would tell her, “Thank you! I’m alive!”
“I would tell him, ‘No problem, I had a kidney,’” she said with a little laugh.
When Manny woke up, he did ask to see her, and she had her little speech prepared.
“When I asked him how he was doing, do you know what he said to me? He said, ‘Professor, did I pass your class?’”
She stared in disbelief. “Of course you passed my class!” she blurted.
“In that singular moment, Manny taught me that professionalism and compassion must coexist. You know what? He did just fine. And you know why? Because we learn as we go, and that’s OK. Learning does not end and even though I was a professor, I had a lot to learn.”
What she learned, she shared with the graduates: “It’s the honesty that defines our success, our goodness, our kindness. It’s our empathy, our laughter. It’s how we treat others that defines our greatness.”
She turned to Gilbert, sitting behind her as she gave her speech.
“You showed me this lesson first. And I missed it. But I’m going to tell you now that I learned it,” she told him, tears breaking into her voice.
“Without your act of kindness, my story and so many other stories would be different. You understood that A, B, C, it didn’t even matter, because life was going to keep teaching me. And it did. And I thank you.”
Manny lived, finished a bachelor’s degree and is married and a father now.
“There could be no way that I could ever have predicted the story I told you tonight. It will be the same for you,” she told the CMC graduates.
Looking back to her graduation ceremony on the lawn 20 years ago, she said, “Nothing I planned for or expected has happened. In every way, life is better, and it will be the same for you.”
She had all the CMC alumni in the room stand. “The alumni of CMC, myself included, would like to say to you for the first time, welcome to our world. … Together we will continue to grow, learn and change our world. Congratulations.”