EL PASO, Texas — The 2023 Solar Car Challenge was canceled early due to an outbreak of COVID-19 and will not travel through Twentynine Palms as scheduled Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23.
This year’s cross-country drive ended Wednesday, July 19, in El Paso due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in staff and teams.
Organizers said their No. 1 priority is the health and safety of the students taking part in this event. They felt it was prudent to end the race early to help stop the spread of the virus. All of the team advisers agreed with this decision, they reported.
Teams were challenged to drive 490 miles in temperatures up to 113 degrees.
“The courageous teams rose to the occasion and demonstrated that high school students can achieve great things, including building a high school solar car that could travel at a sustained rate of 72 mph,” the program stated.
For race results, see https://www.solarcarchallenge.org/challenge/results2023.shtml.