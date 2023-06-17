WONDER VALLEY — A 51-year-old Moreno Valley woman was killed and two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident on Amboy Road Friday morning, June 16, California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Radford reported.
According to CHP investigators, Arnulfo Salazar, 50, of Moreno Valley, was driving a 2014 Toyota Sienna north on Amboy Road, north of Bell King Road at high speeds. As he went into a left curve in the road, Salazar’s Toyota went onto the right shoulder. He steered left, went across both lanes and hit the dirt embankment west of the road.
The Toyota overturned and a 51-year-old Moreno Valley woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the minivan. She was flown by helicopter to Desert Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Benjamin Nunez, 30, of Moreno Valley, who was also not wearing a seatbelt, suffered major injuries, the CHP said. Salazar suffered moderate injuries. He and Nunez were driven by ambulance to Desert Regional Medical Center.
A 4-year-old passenger was in a child safety seat during the crash and unhurt.
This crash is still under investigation. The CHP said alcohol or drugs were not factors.