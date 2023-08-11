TWENTYNINE PALMS — Deputies will look for drivers suspected of being under the influence during DUI patrols 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday, Aug. 13.
“Impaired driving is preventable,” Deputy, Brandon Narcisse said.
“It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.