MORONGO BASIN— An acclaimed group of Hi-Desert singer/songwriters is heading to Hotel Cafe to perform on the main stage backed by Los Poncho Tones. The group show is a celebration of the thriving Hi-Desert music scene and its songs.
Matt Ellis is rounding up his friends and driving back to the City of Angels for a huge night of music at The Hotel Cafe on Saturday, Aug 12. Nine Hi-Desert singer/songwriters will perform three original songs each with Los Poncho Tones spanning folk, rock, Americana and blues genres.
Hi-Desert performers include Parker Ainsworth, Miranda Lee Richards, Rosa Pullman, Jesika Von Rabbit, Matt Ellis, C’est Claire, Pat Kearns, Karma Sister, John Angela and Los Poncho Tones.
The end of the decade saw a new wave of musicians migrate to the Mojave Desert to hide out from COVID, start families, build studios and escape the rising rents of cities. For many of these musicians, their roots are in Los Angeles, but some hail from as far as Portland, Minneapolis and Canada.
Matt Ellis left Venice in May 2019, relocating to Flamingo Heights with his wife and 1-year-old daughter. What he soon discovered was a group of world-class musicians and singer/songwriters writing and recording out from under LA’s spotlight.
Some were old acquaintances, others new friends, all with a sense of community and drive to create something great. This gang of songwriters has been coming together, often performing in group shows raising money for charities since 2021, all backed by Los Poncho Tones.
“A group of local musicians have been coming together for the past few years playing shows to raise money for Hi-Desert charities. Los Poncho Tones have become kind of the ‘High Desert house band’ on these nights, which enables us to have multiple artists perform with quick changeovers. It makes for a really strong and engaging show that isn’t just focused on one or two acts,” Ellis said.
“None of this would be possible without The Ponchos…. It isn’t unheard of the guys learning 30 original tunes to back up 15 singers on a single night. It’s a lot of fun for the singers too. No rehearsals, we just get up on stage and trust the guys know what to play, and they always kill it.”
Los Poncho Tones formed in summer 2021, after a jam in Landers where the three musicians clicked. Members are Josh Sonntag on guitar, Jon Ossman on bass and vocals and Denny Weston Jr. on drums. They have a sound described as “greasy tumbleweed,” merging swampy New Orleans rhythms with dusty desert tones.
“We were very fortunate that all of the artists feel that they can trust us and know that we’ll have their back. And it’s kind of put us in a really great situation as well as we now get a lot of requests for artists to back them on their shows or recordings and stuff like that,” Sonntag said.
“And a lot of that has been brought on because of our involvement in those benefits that are culminating now in this show. So a lot of people have been able to see what we can do and that’s been really special for us to get that type of acknowledgment trust from these artists.”
“I feel super proud to be able to help shine a light on local talent,” Ellis said.
“You know we’re all transplants from other places, with some of us calling the desert home for 20 years, and others like myself, only since 2019. So while all of our stories differ, the one thing we have in common is a love of music and the desert. And I think all the artists would agree, something like this would be really hard to pull off in a big city. The sense of community among Hi-Desert musicians is really strong. It’s a story worth sharing.”
Advance tickets are available for $15 at www.hotelcafe.com.