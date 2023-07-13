MORONGO BASIN — Temperatures will soar to at least 115 degrees in parts of the Basin over the weekend, forecasters warn. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning starting Friday, July 14, and ending 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18.
The afternoons will be dangerously hot, and overnight temperatures will stay in the 80s and 90s, posing an extreme risk of heat-related illness for much of the population, NWS forecasters warned.
The Environmental Protection Agency says the most serious health effects of a heat wave are often associated with high nighttime temperatures.
The human body needs to cool off at night, the EPA said, but if the air stays too warm, the body faces extra strain as the heart pumps harder to try to regulate body temperature.
Anyone who is outside for an extended period will be at risk for heat-related sickness. People without access to adequate indoor cooling will be especially vulnerable.
“Children, the elderly and people with chronic ailments are usually the first to suffer from the heat,” the NWS stated. “Friends, relatives or neighbors should check on people who may be at risk.”
Forecasters predict highs in Twentynine Palms will go up to around 115 over the weekend. Overnight lows will dip to about 89-91 degrees Saturday and Sunday.
Temps will be just a few degrees cooler in western parts of the Basin, with Joshua Tree temperatures predicted top out around 113-114 over the weekend with lows of 85-87. Yucca Valley will have a 106 high and 82 low Saturday and 107 high and 80 low Sunday.
While the extreme heat warning is expected to end Monday, the excessive heat is expected to continue through at least July 19, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The town of Yucca Valley directed people seeking escape from the heat to the Hi-Desert Nature Museum, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. The Yucca Valley Senior Center will be open for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Friday but closed through the weekend.
Libraries are another option. All the Morongo Basin libraries are closed Friday and Sunday but are open Saturday.
• Yucca Valley library at 57271 Twentynine Palms Highway: open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
• Joshua Tree library at 6465 Park Blvd.: open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Twentynine Palms library at 6078 Adobe Road: open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Twentynine Palms Senior Center generally opens on weekends during extreme heat. For information, call (760) 361-1410 or (760) 367-5780.
Yucca Valley Animal Control asks that residents remember that pets are vulnerable to high temperatures too. Signs of heat distress can include heavy panting, difficulty breathing, lethargy, excessive thirst and vomiting. You can take care of indoor and outdoor pets by making sure they have plenty of water and a cool, shady place to rest. Remember, the shade your pets have in the morning will either change or diminish as the sun moves throughout the day and may not protect them. Never leave a pet unattended in vehicles, as temperatures inside the vehicle quickly reach deadly temperatures.
Heat waves more
frequent, intense
Heat waves are occurring more often and lasting longer than they used to in the U.S., according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
In recent years, the average heat wave in major U.S. urban areas has been about four days long — about a day longer than the average heat wave in the 1960s.
Heat waves have also gotten more intense. During the ’60s, the average heat wave across 50 cities in the U.S. was 2 degrees above the average temperatures for the nine hottest days in July and August. During the 2020s, the average heat wave has been 2.3 degrees above that local threshold.