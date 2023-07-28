The town of Yucca Valley’s summer of tribute band concerts continued Saturday night with rock music by Fan Halen, a Van Halen tribute band.
Gypsy Dreams will play music by Fleetwood Mac at the next Summer Music Festival concert, at 7 p.m. July 29 on the Yucca Valley Community Center ball field.
Mick Fleetwood’s drumming style and energy is represented by Kenny Burns, who has played drums for various artists including the Rolling Stones, Beach Boys and David Bowie. Wil Roberts replicates both Lindsey Buckingham’s finger-picking guitar and vocal style. Bass lines written by John McVie are now laid down by Duke Carpenter. Sarah Stallman executes the keys and vocals of Christine McVie, and Lisa McCormick delivers a Stevie Nicks performance through costumes and a high-energy stage presence.
The public is invited to bring a blanket and lawn chair and enjoy the show. All ages are welcome to attend and admission is free. Dogs are permitted on the upper soccer field only.
The festival’s media sponsors are Z107.7 FM and the Hi-Desert Star newspaper.