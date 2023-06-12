JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — Firefighters from multiple agencies continue working to contain the Geology Fire in Joshua Tree National Park. The cause remains under investigation.
The Geology Fire had burned 1,088 acres and was 30% contained by Sunday afternoon, June 11, park spokesperson Sasha Travaglio reported.
The fire ignited around 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and spread quickly through low vegetation, the National Park Service said. The spread slowed overnight and remained within its footprint.
Firefighters are attacking the fire directly and building containment lines, according to the park service. They are working to minimize the damage to park resources, especially to sensitive species like the Joshua tree and the desert tortoise.
Forecasters predict the weather will remain favorable, with humidity between 30-71%, gusty winds up to 17 mph, and scattered showers.
Responding agencies include the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and Bureau of Indian Affairs. Eight fire engines, two helicopters, two heavy air tanks, an air attack unit and two fire engines.
The park service has closed the area around the fire to visitors. Geology Tour Road and Berdoo Canyon Road are closed to the public. Pinkham Canyon and Fried Liver Wash areas are closed to hiking. Backcountry camping is closed in the Lost Horse, Pleasant Valley, Twin Tanks and Hexie Mountain zones. All other areas of the park are open for normal visitor use.
Drone use is prohibited inside the park and drones operated outside the park are not allowed near the Geology Fire.