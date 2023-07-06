JOSHUA TREE — Firefighters from Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and the Bureau of Land Management station at Black Rock quickly put out a vegetation fire Sunday afternoon, July 2.
The fire struck along Olympic Road south of Twentynine Palms Highway.
Battalion Chief Donnie Viloria from the San Bernardino County fire department said firefighters were called to the blaze early in the afternoon.
They spent 40 minutes containing the blaze, which started a quarter-mile south of the highway and burned north on a 3-acre finger of land to within 20 feet of the highway.
The cause of the fire, Villoria said, is not known but it is thought to have been caused by human activity.
Two county engine crews responded from Yucca Valley, aided by one county engine crew from Joshua tree and one from the Black Rock BLM station.
“We didn’t have anything hampering efforts,” Villoria said.
Firefighters stayed on the scene for about two hours to mop up, he added.