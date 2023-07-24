David Ofahulu has been with the Morongo Valley Fire Department for nearly a year, and his commitment to the job is a badge of honor he carries with him constantly. Another notable distinction that Ofahulu holds is being the first ever Tongan recruit at the fire department.
Tongans are the indigenous inhabitants of the islands in the Kingdom of Tonga. The Kingdom of Tonga is made up of around 170 small islands. Nearly the entire population is of Polynesian ancestry, Tongans are closely related to Samoans and other Polynesians in culture and language.
“I didn't really think that my culture was anything too important or would be a factor, but to actually hear someone say it, to see it really being the first time in the department is a huge honor. I’m a first generation kid born in Orange County and the first in my family to be in the public service, so being able to represent not just my culture but my family is a huge deal for me,” shared Ofahulu.
David describes the Tongan culture as very strong, and still apparent in the country—especially because a majority are either first or second generation. While Ofahulu was growing up, he recalls his first generation Tongan culture to be a very important aspect in his life.
“We grew up very religious. We grew up doing our dances, just trying to embrace the culture as kids here. I guess the closest culture that we can have in the United States would be the Hawaiians. We’re all from the Pacific Islands. And we’re lucky to still be embracing our culture as strong as we are, especially with the the language. A lot of people have been moved to the
United States and learning English is a priority. They they tend to abandon their home language in order to fit in or to embrace the American culture,” explained Ofahulu.
Luckily, David’s family and a lot of first generation families have maintained the native Tongan language, and he cites that as a very important aspect— as language also allows the people to remember their culture, songs, and dances.
David currently lives with his wife JaneMarie in Yucca Valley, and his favorite part about being in the Morongo Valley Fire Department is having the ability to pass on life skills that he’s picked up from his job. Ofahulu’s wife also was an integral part of him pursing his career in firefighting and pushing him to believe in himself.
“Just growing up, I was with different people, embracing other cultures, since our country is a melting pot. Being able to pass down certain life skills to younger firemen, it’s probably one of my favorite aspects. There’s a saying that says when you are done learning in the fire service, it’s time for you to quit. So being in the fire service with new firemen—younger firemen—I think
it’s important that there’s certain aspects of culture that need to be passed on positive mindsets, good work ethics, and characteristics of integrity,” said Ofahulu.
David also sees the communal aspects of his role in the fire department tie into his Tongan ancestry—as one of his favorite parts of the culture is the emphasis on brotherhood and being able to share things, not just experiences or skills, but by being able to add to the table in a positive way.
“No matter who you are, no matter what kind of background you’re coming from, it’s important to know that you can do it. You can do anything you want. You can do anything you put your mind to and your heart to. I wish I got into the fire service earlier at a younger age. But like I said, the cultural background in my life is so strong. We tend to stick to our bubble and stay in
our small little circle of our community. We’re still trying to fit in to the American culture. I want to utilize my communal background that I have with my new brothers and sisters. It’s pretty fun and not just a thing I take a lot of pride in, but it’s beautiful to see it develop in other people,” stated Ofahulu.