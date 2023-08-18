MORONGO BASIN — Forecasters predicted Morongo Basin communities could experience heavy rainfall and potential flooding as Tropical Storm Hilary moves inland. Parts of the desert could get a year’s worth of rain in a couple of days.
The latest models from the national Weather Prediction Center show at least a 40% chance of heavy rain creating the risk of flash floods in the Basin Saturday through Monday.
Joshua Tree National Park managers will close areas vulnerable to extreme flooding Friday night ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Hilary.
A flash flood watch will begin Saturday morning and last through Monday afternoon for the Basin as well as other parts of the Mojave Desert.
National Weather Service models predicted up to 5-7 inches of rain could fall on parts of Southern California including the Mojave Desert in the next six days.
The storm won’t bring constant rainfall, but several rounds of rain ranging from light to heavy starting Saturday and lasting through at least Monday, according to the NWS.
There won’t be much time between rounds of rain for the precipitation to soak in, forecasters predicted. Sometimes areas might have slowly compounding flood conditions, while at other times flash floods might occur in normally dry creeks, washes and low-lying areas.
Gusty winds will blow into the desert Sunday night and Monday morning; the NWS warned to watch out for trees that may uproot out of rain-saturated soils.
The weather office advises residents to check weather conditions before they travel and take an emergency kit with them.
In Joshua Tree National Park, the public is advised against driving Geology Tour Road.
Rangers advise everyone to reconsider outdoor activities for this weekend, be prepared to turn around if you experience moving water on roadways and be alert for lightning.
A news release from the town of Yucca Valley advises residents to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel.
“The town street department is preparing to respond to emergencies, but all local motorists should be alert to the adverse conditions with wet and flooding roadways,” the news release states.
“Depending on the storm severity, access to some local roads may be limited.”
The town will direct its resources to clearing primary roads first.
Sandbags are available for residents to pick up at the following locations:
- The public works facility at 58928 Business Center Drive, Yucca Valley. Sand is available here too. There is a limit of 20 bags per household.
- Fire Station 41 at 57201 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. Limit of 10 per household.
- Fire Station 42 at 58612 Aberdeen Drive in Yucca Mesa. Limit of 10 per household.
- Fire Station 36 at 6715 Park Blvd. in Joshua Tree. Limit of 10 per household.
Emergency management officials urge everyone to follow the guidance of local officials and to take the following steps.
- Avoid major washes when water is flowing. Turn around, don’t drown.
- Keep a supply of necessary provisions and medications on hand.
- Bring pets inside.
- Never use generators or outdoor heating or cooking equipment indoors.
- Make sure you’re signed up to the Telephone Emergency Notification System to get targeted phone and text information from the county sheriff’s and fire departments. Sign up at sbcfire.org/alertwarning or call (909) 356-3998.
- Download the Community Preparedness App to get news and alerts. Download the app from Google Play or the Apple Store.