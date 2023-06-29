MORONGO BASIN — An excessive heat watch has been issued for Saturday through Monday for the Basin and the surrounding desert.
The Twentynine Palms Senior Center will open as a cooling center noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The cooling center usually opens when the heat index rises above 115, said Robin Schlosser, who oversees operations at the senior center.
Pets are not allowed in the senior center; pet owners are asked to call the Palms-n-Paws Animal shelter at (760) 367-6799.
There will be no food service but cold water will be available.
The National Weather Service warned temperatures will rapidly increase starting Friday, with dangerous heat expected over the weekend.
The heat will peak on Sunday with high temperatures 10 degrees above normal, according to the NWS. Forecasters predict temperatures around 110 in Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Landers, 112 or hotter in Twentynine Palms and 105 in Morongo Valley.
Warm overnight temperatures will provide little relief.
The potential for heat-related illnesses will rise, particularly for people working or participating in outdoor activities.
To avoid heat sickness:
• Drink plenty of fluids.
• Stay in an air-conditioned room.
• Stay out of the sun.
• Check on relatives and neighbors.
• Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
• Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
• Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 911 if someone experiences the following.
• Throbbing headache.
• Confusion.
• Nausea.
• Dizziness.
• Body temperature above 103 degrees.
• Hot, red, dry or damp skin.
• Rapid and strong pulse.
• Fainting and loss of consciousness.
For more on the signs of heat sickness and how to respond: https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html.