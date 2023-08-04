Help paying utility and water bills is available, the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County says.
Get help paying water bills through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program, a federally-funded program that offers a one-time payment up to a maximum of $15,000 to help pay any current or past-due water and/or wastewater bills that accrued during any time frame.
Qualifications for LIHWAP include the following.
• The household may qualify if the total household gross income is at or below 60% of the state median income or household member is a current recipient of CalFresh or Cal WORKS.
• Those who receive service from a participating community water system or wastewater treatment provider (private wells and septic are excluded).
• If households are TANF or TAD approved then the household is automatically approved for LIHWAP.
To learn more, call (909) 723-1526, email lihwap@capsbc.org or visit capsbc.org/lihwap.
Get assistance with gas bill
There is also help available for paying natural gas bills through SoCalGas and United Way of Greater Los Angeles.
The Gas Assistance Fund offers a one-time grant of up to $400 to help customers pay their natural gas bill and more customers are now eligible.
If the eligible applicant is age 55 or older, or has an adult 55 or older living in the household, an additional $100 is available for a maximum grant of up to $500.
Additionally, those facing certain financial hardships may be eligible for extra grant funding.
United Way works with nonprofit organizations throughout the SoCalGas service territory to manage the program.
Find a local agency at tinyurl.com/4ur7y5je.
How to qualify for gas assistance
To qualify for the Gas Assistance Fund, you must meet the following requirements:
• The natural gas bill must be in the name of the applicant requesting assistance.
• The bill address must be the applicant’s primary residence.
• The applicant must not apply for more than the maximum GAF allowance for the current program year.
Applicant must meet the income guidelines
• A household of one cannot earn more than $43,740.
• Households of two: no more that $50,160.
• Households of three: no more than $74,580.
• Households of four: no more than $90,000.
• Households of five: no more than $105,420.
• Households of six: no more than $120,840.
• Households of seven: no more than $136,260.
• Households of eight: no more than $151,680.
For each additional person in a household, add $15,420.
These figures include current household income from all sources before deductions.
SoCalGas can’t accept or process applications for the Gas Assistance Fund. The nonprofit agencies are not affiliated with SoCalGas, and have their own specific days and hours of availability to accept applications and answer questions.
For information, call (877) 238-0092, or for Spanish (800) 342-4545, for other languages (888) 427-1345 or for the hearing impaired (TDD) (800) 252-0259.