JOSHUA TREE — Edden Esparza, a 32-year-old Joshua Tree man, was killed in a crash with a dump truck Thursday morning, July 13. Traffic on Twentynine Palms Highway at Rotary Way was reduced to a single lane for an hour as investigators and the coroner responded to the scene.
The CHP said Esparza was driving a 2006 Honda Accord at a high speed west on the highway in the slow lane about 8:55 a.m.
At the same time, Miguel Moreno, a 55-year-old from Mecca, was driving a 2014 Freightliner dump truck east on the highway in the slow lane.
Esparza's Honda went onto the right dirt shoulder and he steered left and lost control, the CHP said. He turned south across both westbound lanes and the center divider lane before hitting the left front of the Freightliner.
Esparza was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.
The highway was completely closed for about 30 minutes and some drivers used dirt roads on both sides of the highway to travel around the scene.
For about an hour, the westbound right lane was open and used to allow traffic from both directions to travel through the area before lanes were open in both directions.
This crash is still under investigation.