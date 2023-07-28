LANDERS — A man was hurt and his home was destroyed in a fire that struck in the 1100 block of Landers Lane around 9:26 a.m. Thursday, July 26, county Battalion Chief Bob Evans said.
The man, the only occupant of the older block house, suffered minor cuts when he evacuated before firefighters arrived.
The first crews to arrive found the house already fully involved in flames. “It went off like gangbusters,” Evans said.
There were no fire hydrants nearby, so firefighters were forced to shuttle water to the site. Nevertheless, they were able to hold the flames to the primary residence and two vehicles, saving outbuildings and trailers on the property, Evans said.
The firefighters were also set back when a power line fell down, forcing them to call an Edison crew to disconnect the power drop.
The resident of the house was taken in by family and friends, according to Evans.
Multiple county units responded to the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.