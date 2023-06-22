TWENTYNINE PALMS — About 400 people celebrated Juneteenth at a party Saturday, June 17, at Knott Sky Park.
Juneteenth is the longest running African American holiday. It recognizes the day that the last enslaved Americans received word that they were free from bondage, more than two years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
“(The slave owners’) goal was to continue harvesting their cotton,” said Dr. Claudette Onumah, principal of Palm Vista Elementary School.
Onumah gave a history of Juneteenth to the crowd during Saturday’s celebration.
“On June 19, 1865, a ranger advised all that the slaves had been officially emancipated. It was posted on the church,” she said.
President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth an official federal holiday in 2021.
In Twentynine Palms, the celebration is hosted by Women of Color Global 29 and sponsored by the city. This Juneteenth, the Juneteenth flag was raised over Freedom Plaza for the first time by Mayor McArthur Wright and Councilman Octavious Scott.
“I’m really excited that we have the Juneteenth flag flying above Freedom Plaza,” Scott said.
Scott later gave a history of the flag and its many symbols to those in attendance at the Knott Sky Park celebration, including a group of young Marines who volunteered to help out at the event.
The Juneteenth flag was created in 1997 by activist Ben Haith and was updated to its present version in 2000. The flag is red and blue with a large white star in the middle representing Texas, the Lone Star State, where the last enslaved people were informed of their freedom. The star also represents the freedom of African Americans in all 50 states.
Alongside the historical aspect of the event, the town’s Juneteenth celebration also included live music, a book drive, a shoe drive, a car show, local vendors and food vendors selling Southern comfort food.
Performers included world-class banjo player Curtis Wright, who performed an ode to the Black cowboys of Western America, mother and son dancers Alex and Nikki Jackson and local band Hunter and the Wick’d.
Wright also gave a speech for the celebration.
“As we navigate this journey, let us draw strength and inspiration from the examples set by our ancestors,” Wright said.
“They fought with unwavering courage, resilience and faith. They believed in a future where equality and justice would prevail. Their hope is our torch, guiding us toward a brighter tomorrow.”
One participant, Terence Latimer, said the event gave people the chance to “stop and pause” and “be mindful of how important we are.”
“It’s been a great day,” said one of the event organizers, Karen Harper. “So many people from the community have come out to celebrate. We’re all here to have a good time.”