TWENTYNINE PALMS — Hundreds of people enjoyed a pair of Fourth of July parties in Twentynine Palms Tuesday. One was hosted by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians on the grounds of Tortoise Rock Casino and one was hosted by the city at nearby Knott Sky Park.
For both sets of revelers, the evening led up to a fireworks display hosted by the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians in the field south of the casino.
A couple hundred Twentynine Palms locals gathered at Knott Sky Park.
The event was sponsored by Rocky’s Pizza and included family-friendly activities like a craft station for kids, face painting by Reach Out Morongo Basin and games by the Boy Scouts.
The event featured several local food vendors like 29 O’Clock and Joshua Tree Colossal Waffle.
Children played at the playground and at activity booths throughout the night. As the sun began to set, people made their way to the nearby baseball field with lawn chairs and blankets.
DJs with Z107.7 had been rocking tunes throughout the night but as 9 hit, they switched to a patriotic playlist timed with the fireworks show, shot off at Tortoise Rock Casino, which could be seen from the park.
At Tortoise Rock Casino, around 1,600 people took part in a party that featured face painting and balloon animals provided by Sparkles the Clown and Company and lawn games including Jenga, oversized Lego-style bricks, Connect Four and cornhole.
Each guest was provided a free drawing ticket and numbers were drawn for prizes that included mountain bikes and electric scooters.
Several food vending trucks were on hand and a beer booth did a good business.
Organizers took time to honor service members and veterans in the crowd as the flags flying over the casino were retired for the evening. Rising country star Blane Howard followed up with a concert.
Howard and his band played a mix of originals and covers, including some classic country and rock and roll. He came back for another set after the fireworks wrapped up.