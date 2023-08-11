JOSHUA TREE — Investigators with the Sheriff’s Department on Thursday described their searches of the home where 17-month-old Parker Lee Schumacher was fatally injured in 2018, and read for the jury texts between Parker’s mom and her boyfriend, Arthur Davies.
The investigators took the stand for the prosecution in the trial of Davies, 40, charged with murder and assault on a child for Parker’s death.
Davies’ attorney, Zulu Ali, says the death was a tragic accident that took place when Davies accidentally dropped Parker onto the floor of the kitchen of the mobile home where Parker and his mom lived.
The district attorney, Charles Tsuei, says Parker’s head injuries were so severe, they could not have been caused by an accidental drop.
His injuries were all internal, however, and detectives said there was no sign of a struggle or blood in the home.
“We looked at the walls, the door jams, the counter tops, any hard surface. We found no blood,” Sgt. J. Wilson said.
Tsuei projected photos Wilson took of Deputy John Arden holding a tape measure against several pieces of furniture in the home. They ranged from about 12 inches high for the bathtub to about 40 inches high for the kitchen counter.
Texts read out loud over attorney's objections
The attorneys also questioned Detective Matthew Mayer, with the sheriff’s high-tech crimes division. He extracted texts and photos from Davies’ iPhone and a Samsung cellphone belonging to Parker’s mom, Karissa Caccavari.
Ali asked if Mayer was aware that the company whose software he used to extract the phone information, Celebrite, had a data breach. Mayer said yes but as far as he was aware, the breach would not have affected the information he extracted.
Sgt. Charles Phillips, a homicide detective assigned to the investigation, took the stand and read aloud to the jury some of the text messages exchanged between Davies’ and Caccavari’s phones. They showed Davies and Caccavari arguing about Parker.
Ali objected to using the texts as evidence, arguing lack of foundation — meaning the evidence was not authenticated. Judge Christopher Pallone overruled his objections.
Phillips read texts from Davies’ phone to Caccavari’s, stating, “I will not let him toddler dictate what I do.”
In another exchange, Davies texted, “If he wants to cry and scream and holler, he can do it till he’s sick when I come there.”
Another text from his phone: “I want Parker to know it is not OK to behave that way and that is not negotiable.”
“I’m not showing him it’s OK,” Caccavari responded. “If you want to be with me, you have to have a positive relationship with him and if you can’t do that, I guess we shouldn’t be together. It breaks my heart saying that, but Parker’s my son and I can’t and won’t put anyone before him.”
“OK, we’re done,” Davies texted back.
After they broke up, Caccavari texted Davies that it would be awkward when everyone asked her about him.
“Tell them the truth. I’m not in Parker’s best interest,” he responded.
She wrote she wasn’t going to say anything about the breakup.
“Well, I am,” Davies responded.
“And what’s that?” she asked.
“Parker manipulates you and you are too blind to see it.”
Later, she asked, “Why do you still want to be with me?”
“In short, because you are my dream wife,” he replied.
On Feb. 8, 2018, at 12:58 a.m., Davies messaged, “I love you.”
At 3:36 a.m., he sent a photo of an accident scene and texted, “It’s a bad night, fell asleep at the wheel.”
It was after that collision that Caccavari allowed him to move back in with her and Parker.
Detective: No evidence of a crime in home
Phillips also conducted a search of the mobile home and went through photos of the interior for the jury. He said they didn’t collect any evidence such as blood, and didn’t see signs that would tell them what had happened to Parker.
“I think the scene itself is evidence,” he said. “The photographs themselves are evidence.”
“Evidence of what? What crime?” Ali asked.
“During your investigation, did you find evidence that a crime occurred in the living room?” he asked
“No,” Phillips replied.
"Did you find evidence that a crime occurred in the bedroom?" Ali asked.
"No."
"Did you find evidence that a crime occurred in the kitchen?"
"No."
"Did you find evidence that a crime occurred in the bathroom?"
“No.”
“So you didn’t find any evidence that a crime occurred in the trailer, is that correct?” Ali asked.
“I didn’t see any,” Phillips said.
The trial will continue Monday.