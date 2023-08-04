MOJAVE DESERT — The York fire, California’s largest fire of the year so far, is burning throughout the Mojave Desert. As of Thursday morning, the fire had reached over 94,009 acres and was 63% contained, according to the Mojave National Preserve.
The fire ignited Friday, July 28, in the New York mountains in the Mojave National Preserve. The fire has since crossed state lines and is burning in both California and Nevada.
A crew on Brush Engine 36 from the San Bernardino County fire department’s Joshua Tree station joined the initial attack.
“The team worked on structure defense and perimeter control operations for 24 hours,” said Battalion Chief Mike McClintock. “They have since returned.”
In the first full day of firefighting, an abundance of dry fuels combined with high winds, created extremely challenging conditions for firefighters, the preserve reported. The wind pushed flames through vegetation for long distances and fed high flames.
In some areas, fire crews were seeing 20-foot flames, the preserve said.
Some rain fell on the fire on Tuesday, helping firefighters combat the flames, but significant areas of land have already been scorched, including hundreds of acres owned and protected by the Mojave Desert Land Trust.
The MDLT owns approximately 560 acres within the burn zone of the York Fire in Mojave National Preserve. The land trust acquired this property because of their significant habitat value and with the intention of conveyance to the National Park Service at a future date.
One of MDLT’s properties within the burn zone is in the Gotto Hills, at the heart of the preserve’s Lanfair Valley. The parcel sweeps across 160 acres reaching an elevation of 4,427 feet. The land trust said it is rich in biodiversity and dense Joshua tree woodland. Another 17-acre parcel rises above a wash, its hillsides dotted with Joshua trees, juniper and piñon trees. The natural ore deposits once made it attractive for mining.
“We are heartbroken to learn of the devastating York Fire,” said MDLT Joint Executive Director Cody Hanford.
“The blaze has impacted some of the greatest ecological treasures of this National Park Service unit. It has reached one of the largest and densest forests of eastern Joshua trees in Mojave National Preserve, as well as the remote Caruthers Canyon, a spectacular example of rich Mojave Desert biodiversity.”
The fire could be devastating to several protected species including the federally threatened desert tortoises, who burrow throughout the area, and Joshua trees, which are still recovering in the area from previous fires.
“This fire is also tragic considering certain burn areas likely destroyed new plant growth that had begun establishing in the wake of the 2005 Hackberry Fire,” Hanford said. “The chances of survival of those new plants are almost doomed.”