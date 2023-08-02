MORONGO BASIN — Light rain struck the Morongo Basin on Monday, providing a needed break to the staggering heat that’s been plaguing residents for the last two months.
Temperatures throughout the Morongo Basin skyrocketed through July. The Morongo Basin is considered part of the Las Vegas area under the National Weather Service. While the metrics for the month have not been completely compiled yet, meteorologists say that it will be one of the hottest Julys on record.
“At this point it’s safe to see this will be the warmest July on record for the Las Vegas area based on average temps,” said Brian Planz, a NWS meteorologist.
Looking at individual Morongo Basin communities, the preliminary data shows July was one of the hottest months on record. In Joshua Tree, July 2023 had an average temperature of 89.1 degrees, only 0.4 degree under the hottest July on record in 2015. Twentynine Palms shows similar data with an average of 91 degrees. The data for Yucca Valley and surrounding unincorporated areas has not been finalized yet.
Monday saw residents getting a break from that squelching heat with light rain from the southeast.
“This would be the normal monsoon type thunderstorms we get every year,” Planz said. “They’re forming from the southeast and are scattered throughout the area.”
Rain was expected to hit Yucca Valley again on Tuesday but passed over the Basin to the east, into Nevada. However, increased humidity kept temperatures lower than average with maximum temperatures reaching 88 degrees in Yucca Valley and 98 degrees in Twentynine Palms.
Temperatures are expected to slowly climb throughout the week and will move back to the triple digits this weekend.