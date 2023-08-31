JOSHUA TREE — Jurors on Thursday afternoon said they could not agree on a verdict in the trial of Arthur Davies, charged with the assault and murder of 17-month-old Parker Schumacher. The prosecuting and defense attorneys will present a second set of closing arguments Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, to try to answer the jurors’ questions and move them toward a verdict.
The jurors were split over both charges after voting several times.
The attorneys presented their first version of closing arguments on Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, and jurors have been in conference since Tuesday afternoon.
If all 12 members can’t come to a unanimous agreement, Judge Christopher Pallone may ask them to continue to deliberate, or he could declare a mistrial. The county district attorney could then retry the case, dismiss it or offer Davies a plea bargain.
Deputy district attorney Charles Tsuei asked jurors to find Davies guilty of first-degree murder; that would mean they agreed he acted willfully, deliberately and with premeditation.
In his instructions to the jury Tuesday, Pallone told them they could find Davies guilty of first-degree murder; second-degree murder if they believe he killed willfully but without premeditation; or, if they believe he committed an unlawful killing but did not intend to kill, involuntary manslaughter.
Parker suffered complex skull fractures
Davies, who had been dating Parker’s mom, was home alone with Parker on Feb. 10, 2018, when Parker suffered head trauma. The toddler died the next day at the Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Davies was charged with murder and assault on a child causing death.
At first, he told sheriff’s detectives he was in another room, heard Parker cry and rushed to him to find him apparently having a seizure on the living room floor. When they told him that account didn’t match with Parker’s injuries, he said he was carrying Parker out of the kitchen when the toddler grabbed onto a pillar, pulled out of his arms and fell.
Parker suffered from multiple complex fractures on the back of his skull, extensive bleeding in the brain, swelling on one side of the brain and hemorrhaging in both eyes.
Two pathologists called by deputy district attorney Charles Tsuei said his injuries indicated he had been intentionally slammed against a hard surface. One of those witnesses was the coroner who performed the autopsy and stated he died from blunt-force trauma. She said his multiple skull fractures indicated he had been hit more than once.
A forensic pediatrician who consulted on the autopsy, Dr. Melissa Egge, said the layers of his retina had separated and filled with blood, which indicated that he had also been shaken.
In his closing arguments this week, Tsuei told the jury Davies wanted to be with Parker’s mother, but Parker was in the way.
Tsuei presented text messages between Davies and Parker’s mom, Karissa Caccavari, as they argued about Parker. “I want Parker to know it is not OK to behave that way and that is not negotiable,” read one of Davies’ texts.
“If you want to be with me you need to have a positive relationship with him. And if you can’t do that then I guess we really shouldn’t be together,” Caccavari told Davies.
The two broke up but he continued to stay in her home. He texted her that she was his “dream wife.”
“You know the defendant killed Parker,” Tsuei told the jury. “You know the defendant shook and slammed Parker at least once.”
Parker was standing between Davies and his “dream wife,” the prosecutor said.
“He saw his window, and he seized it. And he didn’t stop until the job was done.”
However, Davies’ attorney, Zulu Ali, told the jury Parker’s injuries were the result of a tragic accident and they were being emotionally manipulated into blaming Davies.
He said the testimony by the coroner and Egge contradicted each other. “The coroner never said anything about shaking or shaken baby system. She said it was blunt-force trauma,” Ali said.
The separation of the retinal layers can happen in surgery, during an autopsy and during CPR, he said — reminding them that Davies tried to give Parker CPR.
He also pointed out that investigators who searched the home found no evidence of where Parker might have been hit. There was no blood or other bodily fluids; all of Parker’s injuries were internal.
Parker also did not have any bruises below his head, Ali said. He told the jury it was beyond belief that Davies slammed Parker against a hard surface without bruising any other part of his body.
“All I’m asking you to do is do justice. Look at all the evidence and the lack thereof, and don’t allow the emotion and the indoctrination to get the best of you,” he said.
Both attorneys will give their second closing arguments Tuesday morning.