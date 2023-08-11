MORONGO BASIN — LifeStream Blood Bank continues to fervently request public donations. The following blood drives are scheduled.
•8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Twentynine Palms Farmers Market at 73551 Twentynine Palms Highway.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the combat center at the Marine Corps Communications Electronics School at 1865 Griffin Road, Twentynine Palms.
•10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the California Welcome Center at 56711 Twentynine Palms Highway, Yucca Valley.
•9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at Vons Market at 57590 Twentynine Palms Highway, Yucca Valley.
Make an appointment by calling LifeStream at 800-879-4484 or visiting LStream.org.
“This time of year is one of the hardest for blood collection, and right now, LifeStream does not have enough supply to meet hospital demand,” LifeStream spokesman Martin Arredondo said.
“There are multiple active patients at area hospitals that are waiting on lifesaving blood products.”
LifeStream Blood Bank recently entered the national Blood Emergency Readiness Corps.
BERC is a group of more than 30 blood centers across the nation that commit to be prepared for mass transfusion disasters. These blood centers commit to collecting extra units on a rotating schedule to create a reserve supply of blood for emergency needs.
LifeStream provides blood products and services to more than 80 Southern California hospitals. To fulfill patient needs, LifeStream must collect 500 blood donations daily. Individuals may sign up to donate at lstream.org.