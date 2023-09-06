Locals question county on codes, rentals

JOSHUA TREE — Everything you wanted to know about the county’s Land Use Services department was on display at an open house at the Bob Burke Government Center Aug. 30.
The open house did not officially start until 5 p.m. but eager residents began arriving and were welcomed inside several minutes before the top of the hour. About 60 people attended through the event, county spokesman David Wert said. They visited with staff at tables set up for building and grading, code enforcement and planning.
Their questions ran the gamut from permitting and inspections to complaints about cannabis cultivation and short-term rentals.
“Land Use Services thought it was a very positive and productive event,” Wert said.
“The open house was intended to provide an opportunity for the local community to meet our Land Use Services staff in person, and to learn more about what they do and how they can help them when they need their services.”
People asked questions and shared issues about building, zoning, permitting, accessory dwelling units, short-term rentals and code enforcement, according to Wert. County staff got 29 requests to follow up on questions.
“As a county supervisor, one of my top priorities is improving the customer service my constituents receive from the Land Use Services Department,” Supervisor Dawn Rowe said.
“These new land use open houses will be a great opportunity for my residents to have an open line of communication with the department and get their needs met. I am grateful that our new Land Use Services director, Mark Wardlaw, is committed to making his department accessible to the public and look forward to these events continuing in the future.”
Residents could get information on some resources the county offers. One flyer gave residents ways to contact Land Use Services if they had complaints about short-term rentals. They included a 24-hour complaint line at (833) 722-7871 and a website, sbcounty-str-complaints.deckard.com.