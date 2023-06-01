TWENTYNINE PALMS — A 21-year-old living aboard the combat center was arrested Monday, May 29, on allegations that he led sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle and foot chase around the Vista Del Sol Apartments.
Noah Crawford, 21, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on $100,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty to evading police with disregard for safety and resisting police.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 5900 block of Aztec Avenue in the Vista Del Sol complex after a tenant said her husband took an unknown kind of pills, sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
The deputies tried to detain Crawford, who ran, got into his vehicle and drove away form the apartments, Huerta said.
Deputies chased him for several miles away from and then back to the apartment complex, where he left his vehicle and ran again.
Deputies took him into custody a short distance away.
First Lt. Noah Richardson, the engagements officer for 1st Marine Division, confirmed that Crawford is one of their Marines.
“First Marine Division is aware of the arrest involving one of our Marines on May 29, 2023,” he said in a prepared statement.
“Division leadership is engaged and committed to supporting the appropriate authorities on this case. No additional information will be made available until the investigation is complete.”
Crawford will have a bail hearing June 6 in the Joshua Tree courthouse.