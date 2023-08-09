MORONGO BASIN — Limited information has come out about missing woman Fang Jin who was last seen on July 22. Fang went missing from the Morongo Basin area after traveling to the area from China. Her family overseas are looking for answers regarding her disappearance and are raising money to offer a reward for tips regarding her whereabouts.
Deputies assigned to the Morongo Basin Station responded to a report of a missing person in the Morongo Basin area July 26. Deputies learned that Fang flew into Los Angeles from China on July 14. She then took a train from Los Angeles to the Palm Springs area, where she was picked up by a man who was supposed to show her around the Morongo Basin. Fang was supposed to be camping in the Morongo Basin area in an unknown location.
Chinese news outlets and family friends of Fang have indicated that the man Fang was traveling with is John Root Fitzpatrick, a 52-year-old man from Morongo Valley. However, this has not been confirmed by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, who stated that they will not comment on the case at this time.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Department also announced Fitzpatrick as a missing person. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a friend reported Fitzpatrick as missing from the Morongo Basin around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, July 30.
He has been known to drive a blue Toyota Tacoma with the license plate 24478S1.
He is described as a white, male adult standing at about 5’8” and weighing 185 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes.
Fitzpatrick is currently on probation for misdemeanor assault and is in veterans treatment court due to probation violations. Veterans treatment court is a collaborative justice program that offers alternatives to case proceedings that address underlying problems which contribute to criminal activity or other court involvement.
Fang’s daughter, who is located in China, posted photos of Fang and Fitzpatrick on social media and contacted several family friends in the United States. Some of the photos include images of a blue truck that they were traveling in.
Fang was last heard from by a friend on July 22, who contacted Fang by telephone. Her current whereabouts are unknown. At this time the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is not releasing any information related to the case, including whether the case is being considered a criminal investigation. They did confirm that Fang is still missing.
Her family friends are -trying to raise money so that they can offer rewards for tips on Fang’s whereabouts. To donate to the fund visithttps://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-find-missing-person-fang-jin.
Anyone with information regarding Fang’s or Fitzgerald’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Tyler Bengard and reference report number 092301014. Bengard can be reached at the station at (760)366-4175 or through dispatch at (909) 387-8313.