JOSHUA TREE — Jurors on Tuesday found Arthur Davies not guilty of first-degree murder for the death of 17-month-old Parker Schumacher. However, the jury was split on verdicts of second-degree murder and assault on a child causing death, prompting Judge Christopher Pallone to call a mistrial.
Davies, now 40, sat quietly and occasionally leaned in to talk with his attorney in the wake of the verdict.
Ten jurors were in favor of finding Davies guilty of second-degree murder and assault on a child causing death, but two of the 12-person panel balked at the charges. Deputy District Attorney Charles Tsuei said he will retry Davies before a new jury.
“We can still pursue second-degree murder and assault on a child,” Tsuei said after the jurors returned their verdict.
Unlike first-degree murder, second-degree murder does not imply deliberation and premeditation.
“I also want to respect the individual jurors as well as the jury as a whole. I think we just had two individuals who at the end of the day, believed the defendant’s story. Obviously, the other 10 did not.”
Davies’ defense attorney, Zulu Ali, declined to comment beyond saying, “I agree with their verdict.”
Both attorneys said they had to be careful when making public statements about the case, since it will go to trial again — possibly as early as next month. Pallone set the trial date for Oct. 16, but factors like the availability of witnesses could delay it, Tsuei said.
He thanked the jurors for their service. “They worked very hard,” he said.
Parker died in February 2018 after an incident in his Yucca Valley home that left him with multiple compound fractures on the back of his skull.
Tsuei and his expert witnesses, a doctor from the coroner’s department and a consulting pathologist, said his injuries showed he had been purposely hurt. Tsuei argued Davies shook Parker and slammed him against a hard surface. Ali told the jury Parker fell out of Davies’ arms on accident and hit the linoleum floor.
Attorneys offer new closing arguments
The jurors told the judge on Thursday that they couldn’t agree on a verdict. He asked the attorneys to give new closing arguments to try to help the jury reach a decision.
In his closing arguments Tuesday morning, prosecuting attorney Charles Tsuei told jurors they would have to decide whether to believe that Davies killed Schumacher or that a 17-month-old child accidentally killed himself.
He opened his statement with a single word: integrity. He told jurors to mind “The integrity of this trial, the integrity of your deliberations, the integrity of your verdict.”
He reminded the jurors of the oath they took before the trial began. “Part of that oath was to be fair and impartial to both sides — to both sides,” Tsuei said.
“You must use only the evidence presented in this courtroom,” he told them. “Speculation is not evidence. Any outside information, no matter who or what the source, is not evidence.”
He reminded them to consider each of the two counts against Davies separately.
He questioned the credibility of the defense’s expert witness, Dr. Marvin Petruszka, saying the man could not discern the front of Schumacher’s skull from the back and ignored scientific evidence to come to a conclusion about Schumacher’s death that allowed him to be paid $7,500 to testify.
“It is better for business to sell the idea that Parker accidentally killed himself,” Tsuei told the jurors.
“I am asking you to simply do your job. Are you choosing to ignore the evidence?”
Davies, he charged, shook Parker severely and slammed the back of the child’s head against a hard surface, deciding to continue his actions even though he knew they could lead to Parker’s death.
Defense: No evidence of premeditation
Defense attorney Zulu Ali opened his statement by jumping on Tsuei’s seeming questioning of the jury’s integrity.
“If you don’t vote the way he wants you to vote, then you don’t have integrity,” he said Tsuei was telling them.
He then questioned Tsuei’s notion that the jury’s decision was over whether Davies killed a 17-month-old child or the child accidentally killed himself.
“Nobody said Parker killed himself. We never said that,” he said. “I am amazed at the extent someone will go to get a conviction.”
He said he was also amazed that Tsuei told jurors Tuesday would have been Parker’s birthday. “Is that evidence?” Ali asked.
He said the prosecutor had offered no evidence to support his claims of physical abuse or of any intent on Davies’ part to kill Schumacher.
“Obviously there is no evidence of premeditation. It doesn’t exist,” Ali said.
“The only injustice here is when you don’t presume him to be innocent.”
The coroner, he said, admitted there was no evidence of physical assault.
“If you find there was physical assault, that means you say the coroner lied,” he said.
He also pointed out that the coroner said Parker’s cause of death was blunt-force trauma, but she didn’t know exactly how it happened.
“Listen to the coroner; if she doesn’t know the mechanism, that’s speculation,” Ali said.
“Where is the evidence that it was done willfully? It is not there.”
He questioned the credibility of Dr. Melissa Egge, called as an expert witness by the prosecution, claiming she perjured herself when asked how many studies she had examined involving a child falling out of an adult’s arms.
“Egge testified that a baby can fall out of a two-story window on its head and not be injured,” he said. “That’s ridiculous.”
He pointed to evidence of a previous relationship Davies had in which he showed no abusive behavior toward children in the house.
After Ali made his arguments, Tsuei asked the judge if he could rebut Ali’s statements. Judge Christopher Pallone said he could not.
The jurors returned to their deliberations, but quickly came back with their final verdict.
Davies will return to county jail, where he has been detained since Feb. 11, 2018, on $1 million bail.