JOSHUA TREE — The prosecutor called it nonsense to believe Arthur Davies anything but guilty of murder for the death of 17-month-old Parker Schumacher. The defense attorney said it would be a miscarriage of justice to convict Davies. In two emotional appeals, the attorneys presented their final arguments to the jury Monday in a Joshua Tree courtroom.
Davies, who had been dating Parker’s mom, was home alone with Parker on Feb. 10, 2018, when Parker suffered head trauma. The toddler died the next day at the Loma Linda University Medical Center.
His injuries included multiple complex fractures on the back of his skull, extensive bleeding in the brain, swelling on one side of the brain and hemorrhaging in both eyes.
Davies, now 40, says Parker pulled out of his arms and fell on his head on the linoleum floor of the kitchen. Prosecutor Charles Tsuei argued in his closing statement that Davies shook Parker and slammed him against a surface of the house, probably a counter top.
“Parker didn’t die from an accidental fall. He died from the actions of one man, that man right there,” Tsuei told the jury, pointing to Davies.
Tsuei painted for the jury a picture of a man who wanted to be with Parker’s mom, Karissa Caccavari, and saw the toddler as his only obstacle. Davies and Caccavari met in December 2017 and he moved in with them in a Yucca Valley trailer park in January 2018.
He reminded the jury that at first, Davies told detectives he was in another room, heard Parker cry out and ran back to find him apparently having a seizure. After they told him that didn’t match with Parker’s head injuries, he told them that in fact, Parker had fallen from his arms.
Tsuei pointed out that Caccavari testified Parker was a happy, independent child, unless he was with Davies. Then, she said, he got fussy and clingy with her.
Tsuei went through pages of text messages between Davies and Caccavari as they argued about Parker.
“If you want to be with me you need to have a positive relationship with him. And if you can’t do that then I guess we really shouldn’t be together,” one text from Caccavari to Davies read.
In another exchange after they broke up, Caccavari texted that it would be awkward when people asked her about him the next day. He responded that he would tell people the truth: “Parker manipulates you and you’re too blind to see it.”
Texts showed Davies put off moving out of the trailer. On Feb. 7, he texted Caccavari that she was his “dream wife.” Early Feb. 8, he texted her that he had crashed his truck into a tree. She let him stay at the trailer after the collision.
Tsuei also argued Davies had hurt Parker before.
Caccavari had testified that in early February, Davies and Parker were alone while she was taking a shower and afterward she thought Parker had a handprint mark on his face. Davies told her Parker hurt himself on the crib.
“The defendant’s story, and you’ll see it again, makes absolutely no sense,” Tsuei said, projecting a photo of Parker’s crib.
On Jan. 21, 2018, Parker fell from the armrest of a couch. He seemed fine, but the next morning he threw up. Caccavari testified that she went to the store to buy Pedialyte and Davies called her to come home because he felt a soft spot on the back of Parker’s head. They took Parker to Hi-Desert Medical Center, where staff diagnosed him with a stomach virus and noted Parker had a bruise on the back of his head. No head scan was done.
Tsuei argued that after Parker fell, while Caccavari was out of the room, Davies must have hurt Parker, causing the bruise and possibly the soft spot on his skull. The autopsy done after Parker died showed he had an earlier skull fracture that had healed.
“After the fall, there was absolutely nothing wrong with him,” Tsuei said.
Likewise, Tsuei said, on the day he was injured, Parker seemed fine. His baby sitter testified she thought he had a small fever and a runny nose; she gave him some medicine and after a nap, he was playing with the other children.
That afternoon, Caccavari left Parker with Davies in the trailer while she went to the laundry room. Parker tried to follow her out the door.
“When she comes back, she finds Parker in the defendant’s arms. Mis Caccavari described her son as being lifeless,” Tsuei said.
“This is simple, folks. Parker was fine before Miss Caccavari stepped out to do the laundry. The defendant and Parker were the only ones in the room.”
On the screen in the courtroom, he projected a photo of Parker unconscious in the hospital bed on one side and Davies’ mug shot on the other.
Tsuei also projected photographs from Parker’s autopsy and imaging of his skull. The images showed several fractures crossing the bones.
He showed an image of Parker’s brain, and reminded the jury that the coroner testified the swelling on the left side was so extensive, it pushed the midline of his brain slightly to the right side.
He showed autopsy photos of Parker’s eyes, suffused with blood and reminded the jury about pathologist Chanikarn Lopez’s testimony. She conducted the autopsy on Parker.
“She testified that the injuries to Parker were similar to what is seen in fatal car crashes,” Tsuei said. “Think about the amount of force, of violence, that has to be used, to cause that kind of damage.”
Lopez testified that a fall from 3-5 feet seldom cause skull fractures or bleeding in the head or eyes. Davies, who is 6-foot-4, told detectives he was holding Parker against his chest when Parker fell.
“The defendant is trying to tell you that a fall from his arms — he is 6-foot-4 — resulted in the injuries that I just showed you. Come on,” Tsuei said in apparent disbelief.
He also reminded the jury of the testimony of Dr. Melissa Egge, a pediatric pathologist who consulted on the autopsy. She agreed with Lopez that Parker’s injuries were inconsistent with a fall.
Egge said the layers of Parker’s retina had separated, with blood filling the void — a condition called retinoschisis. Egge said that condition is seen with shaking.
“That shows such a strong commitment to kill that child. To keep on going,” Tsuei said.
Egge also said Parker must have been hit more than once since he had fractures on the left and right sides of his skull.
“You know the defendant killed Parker,” Tsuei said. “You know the defendant shook and slammed Parker at least once.”
Parker was in Davies’ way, Tsuei said. He was standing between Davies and his “dream wife.”
“He saw his window, and he seized it. And he didn’t stop until the job was done.”
Defense: This man did not kill that baby intentionally
Davies’ defense attorney, Zulu Ali, started his closing argument by projecting the words “Rush to judgment” on the screen.
Ali told the jurors that Tsuei was trying to play on their emotions, but he would ask them to use reason and common sense.
He said the testimony by Lopez, who was the coroner, and Egge, the consultant, contradicted each other. “The coroner never said anything about shaking or shaken baby system. “She said it was blunt force trauma,” Ali said.
He pointed out that the coroner testified that a “short fall” rarely if ever causes fractures or hemorrhaging; but she defined a short fall as 3-5 feet.
“Dr. Egge did not know of any studies that were relative to a 6-foot-4 man dropping a baby,” he said.
“Her entire testimony was for the purpose of moving this case into a narrative to indoctrinate you to believe that Mr. Davies decided one day that he was going to kill a baby because he’s having trouble with a girlfriend,” Ali said.
He also referred them to Egge’s testimony that a baby could fall out of a two-story window onto concrete and not be injured. “That blew me away,” he said. “Because I don’t believe that there is anybody in their right mind that would believe that.”
He asked them to consider in another light Caccavari’s testimony that Parker acted fussy around Davies.
“Of course he did,” he said. “You bring a man into your house that your child doesn’t know. How is a 17-month-old going to act? Of course he’s going to act funny.”
Ali characterized Caccavari as a sometimes neglectful mom. He reminded the jurors that she testified Parker would sometimes have tantrums and bang his head until it bruised. Davies had wanted Parker to go to a psychologist, he said.
Davies also told detectives that he was concerned that she let Parker crawl in the kitchen while she was cooking.
“This is what I think. I think Arthur knew what was coming with the issue of the safety and the issues with the discipline,” he said.
He questioned why Caccavari kept Davies around after she saw what she suspected was a handprint on his face.
“The most important thing is if your child has been hit by a man, disrespected by a man, mistreated by a man, no reasonable mother would leave that child alone with that man,” he said.
No one else remembered seeing the handprint, he said.
He characterized as ludicrous Tsuei’s picture of Davies plotting to kill Parker.
“Now Mr. Davies all of a sudden has this grand scheme,” Ali said.
“That’s a hell of a scheme for somebody you’ve known for three weeks. … I’m going to kill this child so I can be with his mother?” he asked in disbelief.
“He was in a five-year relationship with someone who had two children. … And at no time did she ever have any problems with Mr. Davies,” he told the jury, reminding them of an ex-girlfriend he called as a character witness.
Caccavari had testified that she asked Davies’ brother if they ever had issues with Davies being around their children and they said no, he recalled.
He told the jury that Egge and Lopez did testify that the kind of injuries Parker suffered can happen in unintentional injuries. “If you don’t want to believe the defense expert, the coroner said it as well,” he said.
The separation of the retinal layers can happen in surgery, during an autopsy and during CPR, he said — reminding them that Davies attempted to give Parker CPR.
He told the jury it was beyond belief that Davies slammed Parker against a hard surface without giving Parker any bruising on his body.
“They’re saying it’s akin to a child going through a fatal car accident. Do you know how bad you’d have to beat somebody to get injuries consistent with that? But there’s nothing there. At all,” he said. “There was no other injury.”
He asked the jury not to be swayed by the photos Tsuei showed them of Parker smiling for the camera and spending time with family.
“What was the idea of showing the baby with Grandma? Because it’s a baby. It’s a baby. And that’s terrible and we’re emotional because we don’t want to see our babies hurt,” Ali said.
“But this man did not kill that baby intentionally and there’s no evidence to support that at all.”
The coroner and the expert pathologist both testified they didn’t know exactly how Parker was injured, he said. The sheriff’s detectives did not see any evidence in the home.
“This man is 35 years old, never had an issue. Then all of a sudden, for somebody he knew for three weeks, he’s going to start killing people? … That makes absolutely no sense,” Ali said.
The attorney said Davies lied at first about not being in the room when Parker was hurt because he panicked.
“He panicked, like anybody would. He dropped this kid. He knew it was coming,” he said.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I submit to you that the people definitely have not met their burden in this case. I hope you will not allow the emotion and the narrative that’s being created, and the ignoring of evidence that is clear in this case,” Ali said.
All I’m asking you to do is do justice. Look at all the evidence and the lack thereof, and don’t allow the emotion and the indoctrination to get the best of you.”
Prosecutor rebuts: ‘Don’t get it twisted’
In his rebuttal to Ali’s closing arguments, Tsuei accused the defense of shameful deflection and misdirection and being “all volume and no substance.”
“Defense argues that there is no evidence,” he said before going on to quote prosecution expert witness Dr. Egge: “The evidence is in Parker’s head.”
He showed jury members pictures of Parker’s injuries.
“These are not injuries that came as a result of an accident,” he said. “This was abuse, this was murder.
He said when Parker’s mother traveled to Loma Linda University Medical Center to be with her son, Davies returned to the trailer, where he had the opportunity to “clean up the crime scene.”
He acknowledged that Davies tried to perform CPR on Parker but said he did it only to keep from appearing more guilty.
“Think about the amount of damage that was done,” he said, adding that Davies knew he could not save Parker’s life. “He pretended to care. He pretended to be concerned,” Tsuei said.
He accused Davies, through his defense attorney, of trying to blame Parker’s mother and put her on trial.
“He was yelling at you to point the finger at someone else, Parker’s mom,” he said “Don’t get it twisted. She is not on trial.”