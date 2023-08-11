JOSHUA TREE — Karissa Caccavari took the stand Wednesday in the trial of the man accused of killing her 17-month-old son, Parker, in February 2018.
Caccavari testified through the morning and into the afternoon on the second day of the trial of Arthur Davies, now 40, who is charged with assault on a child and murder.
Deputy District Attorney Charles Tsuei’s questioning led Caccavari through her relationship with Davies, from when they met at a Christmas party in December 2017 to Feb. 10, 2018, when her son was taken by ambulance to Hi-Desert Medical Center and then by helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
She told Tsuei that she and Davies began dating a couple of weeks after they met.
Caccavari and Parker moved from Joshua Tree to a trailer in Yucca Valley on Jan. 19, 2018, and Davies moved in a few days later, she said.
She described Davies’ relationship with the child as distant.
“There wasn’t much of a relationship. I don’t think he wanted to have a relationship with him,” she said.
Her relationship with Davies soured in part because they disagreed with how she should discipline Parker.
“He wanted me to put him in dark rooms with closed doors and no light or leave him in a crib,” she said. “He thought he (Parker) was controlling me.”
She said Parker’s personality changed after Davies moved in with them.
“He was independent and happy. He was an only child so he liked to play by himself,” she said.
After Davies moved in, she said, he became less independent and insisted on being with his mother wherever she went.
“If I was in the bathroom, he was in the bathroom,” she said. “He just became very attached.”
A few days before he was taken to the hospital, she said, Parker began to cry while in his crib and Caccavari found what she thought looked like a hand print on his face.
When she asked Davies what had happened, she said, the man claimed the mark looked like it was caused by crib bars.
In another incident, Parker fell off the arm of the couch and hit his head on the living room carpet. The next morning, he was throwing up and appeared to be falling asleep.
Caccavari went next door to the Dollar General to buy Parker some medicine but came back when Davies called her, told her to return and showed her that the back of Parker’s head felt mushy and soft.
She took Parker to the emergency room and said he was examined but not treated at the hospital and his head returned to normal on its own.
Afterward, she said, Davies asked her not to tell anyone what had happened.
“He said we shouldn’t tell anyone about it because my friends would think he did it,” she said. “It was weird, yes. At that point I didn’t think he would hurt Parker intentionally.”
Eventually, the couple split up because of disagreements over Parker but Davies moved back in a couple of days before Feb. 11, after he crashed his car into a tree. He told her he fell asleep at the wheel.
“I felt bad. He just got into a traffic accident and didn’t want to go to his parents. I told him he could stay until he figured something out,” she said.
She discussed the day Parker was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center and then to Loma Linda University Medical Center, saying she left Parker in his crib while she made several trips to and from the trailer park laundry room. At some point, Davies arrived and, when she left, he was sitting on the couch.
After her fourth trip back, she found Davies kneeling with Parker in his arms. Parker appeared to be lifeless.
When she took Parker from Davies, she said, the child was struggling to breathe.
“His eyes were closed and he was trying to take a breath but it seemed his airway was clogged,” she said.
She spoke about the ambulance drive to Hi-Desert Medical Center and then being driven to Loma Linda after her son was transferred there.
A few minutes later, she began to tear up, so judge Christopher Pallone opted to break a few minutes early for lunch.
When the trial resumed, Tsuei projected photos of Parker during his short life. Murmurs rippled through the people watching from the benches as photos showed Parker wearing a checkered shirt and grinning at the camera.
The DA showed a photo of Parker held by Davies, when Parker was about 16 months old, Caccavari said.
Then he showed a photo of Parker lying unconscious in a hospital bed at Hi-Desert Medical Center. Then exhibit 11, Parker in a hospital bed at Loma Linda after surgery. His head was bandaged and tape held an oxygen mask to his mouth. A closeup showed how his hair was shaved for brain surgery.
Attorney asks about previous head injuries
Davies’ defense attorney, Zulu Ali, asked Caccavari about Parker’s biological dad, identified as Eric, whom she was living with when she met Davies.
“Isn’t it true Eric abused Parker?” Ali asked.
Tsuei immediately objected and both attorneys and the judge went behind closed doors for several minutes. When they returned, it appeared Tsuei’s objection had been sustained and Ali did not bring up the question of abuse again.
Ali reminded her of seeing what she said looked like a hand print on Parker’s face.
“So you just testified you, as a mother, would not leave your child with someone who would harm him … yet you’re also stating you left your child with Mr. Davies, is that correct?” he asked.
“Yes,” Caccavari replied.
He also returned to the time that Parker fell off the couch and then suffered from vomiting and sleepiness the next day. She confirmed the emergency room doctor advised her to take Parker to his primary care physician within two days.
“Did you take him?” Ali asked.
“No,” she replied.
Under his questioning, she also said Davies wanted Parker to see a psychiatrist because the toddler would bang his head against the floor.
“He would throw fits and bang his head on the ground — like just bump his head on the ground,” she said.
He would do it at his baby sitter’s house also, she added.
He never knocked himself out or seemed hurt afterward, she said. “Sometimes there would be a small bruise.”
He went over the events leading up to Parker’s injury on Feb. 10, confirming she went back and forth to the laundry room, which was behind her trailer, four times.
After the third time she returned, Davies had gotten home and was in the living room. She left them alone a fourth time to get her laundry.
“As a mother, would you leave your child with someone you thought had harmed your child?” Ali asked.
“No,” she replied.
“So at that time, you did not think Mr. Davies had harmed your child?”
“At that point there was suspicion but I didn’t have proof,” Caccavari said.
Returning to her fourth return from the laundry room on Feb. 10, Ali asked what happened after she came in and saw Davies kneeling, holding Parker.
“I grabbed him (Parker) from his arms and he said, ‘Do you want me to call 911?’” she recalled.
Davies called 911 and Caccavari laid Parker on the ground. With a 911 operator on speakerphone, she said, Davies attempted CPR until the paramedics arrived.
Baby sitters recall final day with Parker
Tsuei also called two sisters who baby sat Parker daily: Caccavari’s best friend, Stacy Rae Arvizu, and Arvizu’s sister, Sarah Steward.
Steward, who watched Parker for about an hour every morning until Arvizu was available, said she saw Parker the day before his injury and nothing appeared wrong with him.
Arvizu said she started watching Parker around 8:30 a.m. “I started noticing he was a little fussy. He was pulling on his ear,” she said. He was also warm to the touch and had a slightly runny nose.
She texted Caccavari to say she thought Parker might have an ear infection and gave him Motrin.
After a long nap, he got back up and seemed fine, she said.