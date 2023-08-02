JOSHUA TREE — Two pools of prospective jurors have been called into the Joshua Tree courthouse this week for the trial of Arthur Thomas Davies, a 40-year-old Yucca Valley man accused of killing 1-year-old Parker Lee Schumacher in 2018.
Davies sat in court with his defense attorney as jury selection continued in Judge Christopher Pallone’s Morongo Basin courtroom Tuesday.
Davies has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault on a child causing great bodily injury or death. His attorney, Zulu Ali, and prosecutor Charles Tsuei, have both said they plan to call expert witnesses during the trail.
Davies was dating Parker’s mom and living with them in the Yucca Valley Trailer Court when Parker was injured on Feb. 10, 2018. Friends said Parker suffered a severe spinal cord injury while alone with Davies as his mom did laundry.
Parker was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center and then flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center, where medical staff found his injuries suspicious and notified the Sheriff’s Department.
Detectives arrested Davies on suspicion of assault on Feb. 11, 2018. Doctors pronounced Parker brain dead at 10:44 p.m. Feb. 12, 2018, and the charge was changed to murder.
Friends and family members said 1-year-old Parker had a lot of character.
“(Parker) was a handful,” said Sarah Brown, best friend of Parker’s mother. “He was a huge flirt with a smile that would knock you off your feet. His big blue eyes would melt your heart.”