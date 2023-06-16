TWENTYNINE PALMS — Newly appointed planning commissioners will be sworn in at the next meeting of the Twentynine Palms Planning Commission at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at City Hall, 6136 Adobe Road.
The City Council voted on June 13 to appoint Alexander James Garcia and Jessica Cure to fill the commission seats left vacant by the resignations of Eileen Leslie and Jason Dickson.
Once sworn in, Garcia and Cure will join their fellow commissioners in a public hearing on a development code amendment addressing off-street parking and loading.
The commissioners will consider recommending that the City Council approve the amendment.
The proposed new rules would eliminate a requirement that if developments make a change that requires more off-street parking spaces, they will have to get an amendment to their permit issued approved.
Another paragraph slated for removal reads, “Uses in the downtown commercial core that are zoned General Commercial or Public shall be exempt from providing off-street parking per the requirements of this chapter. The exemption area for the off- site parking requirements shall be defined as those properties zoned General Commercial or Public and located between Desert Queen Avenue to the west, Adobe Road to the east, Joshua Drive to the north, and Cactus Drive to the south.”
“The quantity of parking spaces required for a business located in the Downtown Specific Plan area shall be as established by City Council resolution or ordinance. If such ordinance or resolution is not in effect, the quantity of parking spaces required for a business located in the Downtown Specific Plan area may be reduced by 25% for a particular use with approval of a site plan review, if the parking is provided as shared parking and posted as public parking,” reads a third.
The full agenda is available here.