Palpallatoc gets 15 kills as ’Cats face Rajahs

TWENTYNINE PALMS — Though her players had a rough night at home Wednesday, Aug. 30, coach Melissa McGivern said the experience will make them stronger as the new season progresses.
“I think facing a strong opponent in our second match of league will help the Ladycats succeed with their season,” she said after the match. “Our team is a powerhouse and improving every day.”
Facing the Rajahs of Indio High School, the varsity girls took the match to four sets but lost 14-25, 11-25, 25-21 and 11-25.
Kyla Palpallatoc lead the team at the net with 15 kills and had four assists. Jenica Silvas had 13 assists, three ace serves and five kills. Vivian Grunt held the back row down.
The junior varsity squad started strong. At one point Anisa Youso recorded five ace serves in a row. They built an early lead in the first set only to see the Rajahs fight back and win 26-24.
The Wildcats lost the second set 15-25. Youso served up six aces while Mariah Coriaarmenta had two kills and one ace serve.
Girls open league with wins at DHS
The Twentynine Palms teams beat the Golden Eagles in their first league matches Aug. 29.
The varsity Wildcats opened their match with a 25-11 win, followed by 25-10 and 25-16 wins to complete the victory.
Palpallatoc led the team at the net with seven kills, five assists and three ace serves.
Silvas led the team in assists with eight while adding three ace serves and six kills.
Lindie Stewart had two solo blocks and two kills.
For the junior varsity, Youso had seven ace serves while Emma Avalos had six.
This week, the Wildcats were scheduled to host Cathedral City Tuesday and will travel to Banning Thursday.