JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK — Park managers will close areas that are vulnerable to extreme flooding Friday evening, Aug. 18, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Hilary.
The public is advised against driving Geology Tour Road.
Joshua Tree National Park and surrounding communities could experience heavy rainfall and potential heavy flooding.
Rangers advise everyone to reconsider outdoor activities for this weekend, be prepared to turn around if you experience moving water on roadways and be alert for lightning.