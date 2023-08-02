TWENTYNINE PALMS — The city’s parks and recreation staff have begun planning for the 87th annual Pioneer Days.
The annual celebration will be held around the city, from Adobe Road to Luckie Park and the Old Schoolhouse Museum, the weekend of Oct. 19-22.
Special events, including a kickoff celebration, will be held in the weeks leading up to the big weekend. Last year, the kickoff included the return of the historic outhouse races.
Pioneer Days activities will include concerts in the park, a carnival and the parade along with the Little Pioneers pageant and the old-timers gathering at the Old Schoolhouse Museum
Organizers are still looking for a theme for this year’s celebration. Suggestions can be sent to Scott Clinkscales at sclinkscales@29palms.org or (760) 367-7562, ext. 1021.
Groups and businesses should also contact Clinkscales for sponsorship information.
“If anyone would like to have a related event listed in the schedule, they would also need to contact me,” Clinkscales added.
The selection process for the honorary judge and sheriff is also in the works, he said.