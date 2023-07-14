JOSHUA TREE — Vibrant paintings and tufted wall hangings beamed from the walls at La Matadora Gallery Saturday for a new show, “Eternal Sunrise,” featuring the multi-media art of Melissa Monroe.
Monroe, who comes from Portland, Oregon, was on hand for the reception Saturday afternoon, meeting locals and visitors interested in her art.
“This community is so wonderful,” she said.
Monroe works in a range of mediums, including textiles, sculpture and acrylic paintings. Her show at La Matadora extended from light-infused paintings to intricate black-and-white drawings of patterns within animals like bats and horses, to tufted fiber sculptures featuring swirling colors and characters.
Monroe is a self-taught artist whose work is sought after and exhibited globally, La Matadora said. Monroe has done installation work with Jaipur Living and Machus. Her fiber work has been featured by Tuft the World and Hyperallergic and she was chosen as one of 10 Artists to Watch at this year’s Seattle Art Fair.”
Guest curator Alea Bone is showing a small selection of her kaleidoscope butterflies this month at La Matadora.
The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. on weekends at 61857 Twentynine Palms Highway.