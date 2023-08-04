The Joshua Tree Highlands Artist Residency program will hold an open studio for sculptor Chang Il Kim from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 1188 Tahoe Ave. in Yucca Valley.
Chang Il Kim is an artist born in Busan, South Korea, and is currently attending Maryland Institute College of Art to pursue his Master of Fine Art degree at the Rinehart School of Sculpture.
His work focuses on the transformation of visual space by using linear materials, such as wire, to show the transition between two and three dimensions.
His thesis is, “the relationship between reality and imagination is bilateral.” This is because as the imagination moves into reality, the objects or situations we see or feel are reflected differently from the original as they enter our minds through the process of recognition.
While in residency at JTHAR, he will continue exploring this concept by working on a series of artworks that show an abstract drawing on a canvas extending out in 3-D forms made from shapes, lines and the artist’s ideas.