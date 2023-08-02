MORONGO BASIN — All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at all Morongo Unified schools this coming year. The free meals will return as part of national programs.
The National School Lunch Program is a federally assisted meal program. It provides nutritionally balanced, low-cost or free lunches to children each school day. The program was established under President Harry Truman in 1946.
During the 2022-23 school, year about 55,000 students in the MUSD used this program every day, receiving a free nutritious meal for lunch. This is about 75% of students within the district, said Nutritional Services Director Janet Barth.
“When you’re hungry, you can’t think, and our job here is to care for our students and enable them to have the nutrition they need to go on and be successful,” she said.
The School Breakfast Program provides reimbursement to states to operate nonprofit breakfast programs in schools and residential child care institutions.
Last year about 25,000 local students used this program daily, about 34% of students in the district.
“When students are adequately fed, trips to the nurse are less; test scores go up,” Barth said. “It makes a world of difference.”
Students who participate in one of the district’s after-school-enrichment programs also have access to free supper. This program is funded through the Child and Adult Care Food Program, a federal program that provides reimbursements for meals served to children and youth participating in after-school care programs, children residing in emergency shelters and adults over the age of 60 or living with a disability and enrolled in daycare facilities. About 1,000 MUSD students used this program daily last year.
All of these programs are free to students regardless of their parents’ income status, a change from previous free and reduced-cost meal programs, which were only accessible for students from low-income families. The district does this by using the Community Eligibility Provision, a funding option for schools and school districts in low-income areas.
The Community Eligibility Provision allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.
Instead, schools are reimbursed based on students’ participation in other means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
The district switched over to the CEP system during the 2018-19 school year and has since seen about 10% more students using the free breakfast program and about 20% more students using the free lunch program district-wide.
“It changes a bit about how we do things as a district and our budget, but it is so worth it,” Barth said. “By doing this we remove the stigma for students who maybe didn’t want to utilize the program in the past because they didn’t want people to know that their families were low income.”
For more information about the Nutrition Services Department, visit musdns.com.