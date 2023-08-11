MORONGO BASIN — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed late this week that missing woman Fang Jin and missing man John Root Fitzpatrick are still missing out of the Morongo Basin area, and knew each other. At this time both people are being considered voluntarily missing by the Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies assigned to the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station received a missing-person report for Fang on July 26. Deputies learned that Fang flew into Los Angeles from China on July 14. She then took a train from Los Angeles to the Palm Springs area, where she was picked up by John Root Fitzpatrick, a 52-year-old from Morongo Valley, who was supposed to show her around the Morongo Basin. Fang was supposed to be camping in the Morongo Basin area in an unknown location.
“Fitzpatrick was hired to be Jin’s tour guide of the Morongo Basin area,” said Sheriff’s Department public information officer Gloria Huerta. “They were supposed to go camping, but the amount of time was not disclosed.”
Fitzpatrick was reported missing by a friend from the Morongo Basin area about 11:50 a.m. Sunday, July 30. He has been known to drive a blue Toyota Tacoma with the license plate 24478S1.
He is described as a white male adult standing at about 5’8” and weighing 185 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.
Fitzpatrick pleaded guilty in December 2020 to misdemeanor assault. He was accused of probation violations and was placed in the veterans treatment court, a program that offers alternatives to case proceedings that address underlying problems.
Court documents show he completed the program and a county judicial commissioner dismissed the charge in April of this year.
The investigation into their disappearance is ongoing, Huerta said.
Fang’s daughter, who is located in China, posted photos of Fang and Fitzpatrick on social media and contacted several family friends in the United States. Her family friends are currently trying to raise money so that they can offer rewards for tips on Fang’s whereabouts.
To donate to the fund visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-find-missing-person-fang-jin.
Anyone with information regarding Fang or Fitzgerald is asked to contact detective Tyler Bengard and reference report number 092301014. Bengard can be reached at the station at (760) 366-4175 or through dispatch at (909) 387-8313.