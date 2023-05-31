TWENTYNINE PALMS — A City Council member has vowed to fight state mandates and what he called bullying developers to prevent a 175-acre solar power field from being built on the west side of Twentynine Palms.
Developers with E-Group PS are hoping to take advantage of recent state legislation to get around a city ban and build the solar power farm northwest of Two Mile Road and Sunrise Road.
Developer Robert Smith told council members Tuesday, May 23, that construction could begin in 2025. The 25-year life of the project would begin in 2026, he said.
Smith said he wants to work with the city in developing the project. He emphasized that his company has not yet submitted an application, and he is hoping to reach an agreement, including a public benefits package, with the city.
The company, Smith said, spent two years looking for the best site in Twentynine Palms and picked the location a half-mile north of Two Mile Road because it is not close to housing, is at an elevation that will make it easier to conceal the project and is close to a power transfer station on Two Mile Road.
The city does not allow solar power farms, but under state legislation, if a local government does not permit a solar farm, the state will assume jurisdiction and allow it. The company would then work directly with the state, leaving the city out of the process.
“That’s not what we want to do,” Smith told the City Council. “We don’t want to go around your back. That’s our option B; that’s not our preferred option.”
“The idea of forcing your way into our home, I find offensive,” Councilman Octavious Scott said.
Councilman Steve Bilderain noted that he lives near the proposed project location and will likely be able to see it when he steps out of his front door.
“It is personal to me,” he said. “I am right there.”
“It sounds like a shakedown to me,” Scott said.
Councilman Joel Klink worried that this project could just be the first of many to come to the city.
“What happens down the road when there is another one and then another one?” he asked, urging city officials to strike a hard bargain with developers.
“Make it worth our while,” he told Smith.
“There’s going to be a huge demand for these projects,” Councilman Dan Mintz said. “I don’t like it either.”
Hotel owner Veno Nathraj questioned the number of jobs that the solar farm will create, saying other projects could bring more jobs.
“It is not the highest and best use of the land,” he said.
Resident Joseph Carter wondered how much of the power generated by the project would remain in Twentynine Palms.
“How much power would we get to keep?” he asked.
Smith replied that selling the power locally was one option that they could explore.
“We can negotiate a plan to sell the power to the city,” he said.
Business owner Mary Jane Binge called the area, Harmony Acres, “the better part of Twentynine Palms.”
“I don’t think it’s going to add to the area,” she said. “You have to make a decision to accept solar because of the state of California. I want to know what is the benefit going to be for the city of Twentynine Palms?”