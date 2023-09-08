Space Cowboy Books announces the release of a new book; upcoming events

JOSHUA TREE — Space Cowboy Books has announced their September events, news and updates.
Owner Jean-Paul L. Garnier said in a recent email, “It’s been such a busy time at Space Cowboy that we forgot to send a newsletter for August, and we thought summers were supposed to be slow in the desert.
This month we’re thrilled to announce the release of our latest book, as well as a few awards, and as always tons of great events. It hasn’t been made public on the website yet, but we were recently informed that we won the 2023 Laureate Award for Best Podcast and for Best Fanzine! We couldn’t be more honored to see our work recognized by N3F, one of the oldest fan organizations in the world.
We are also extremely pleased that Michael Butterworth won the Laureate Award for Best SF Poet, and our cover artist for the new anthology, Austin Hart, won Best Pro Artist!”
The Space Cowboy Book’s award winning print fanzine, which ran from 2020 to 2023, has been collected into three free PDF magazines and can be downloaded at spacecowboybooks.com/free-content. It’s full of interesting interviews with science fiction authors, editors and publishers, as well as speculative poetry, book reviews and more.
The bookstore is excited to announce the release of latest science fiction anthology “Simultaneous Times Vol. 3.” It contains 16 stories of science fiction by authors from all over the world! It has cover art by Austin Hart and was edited by Garnier.
Garnier said of the anthology, “From alien invasions to sentient plants to intergalactic species, this book has it all. Featuring stories from the Laureate Award winning, and two-time Hugo Award long-listed podcast ‘Simultaneous Times,’ as well as stories appearing for the first time, this collection spans multiple generations of science fiction authors and covers a wide variety of SF styles and themes with stories by: Jonathan Nevair, F. J. Bergmann, Brent A. Harris, Gideon Marcus, A. C. Wise, Tara Campbell, David Brin, Robin Rose Graves, Renan Bernardo, Christopher Ruocchio, Toshiya Kamei, Todd Sullivan, Susan Rukeyser, Ai Jiang, Cora Buhlert and Michael Butterworth.”
See the book trailer at youtu.be/pH8-h-dJxvA.
Get a copy at bookshop.org/a/197/9781732825789.
Upcoming Space Cowboy events:
• A free concert, “Experimental Sounds Tonight,” featuring Clay Ant, Scott Smigiel and Phog Masheeen will be given at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sun Alley Stage at 61871 Twentynine Palms Highway in Joshua Tree.
Register for free at eventbrite.com/e/681716200507.
• The store is holding another “Flash Science Fiction Night” online reading event at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The public is invited to the online event for an evening of short science fiction readings (1000 words or less) with authors Pedro Iniguez, Tonya R. Moore and Renan Bernardo.
“Flash Science Fiction Nights” run 30 minutes or less, and are a fun and great way to learn about new authors from around the world.
Register for free at eventbrite.com/e/706119080177.
• The store is holding an online reading and interview event with author Eliane Boey at 6 p.m. Sept. 19.
“Other Minds” is a collection of two bold new novellas from the Chinese Singaporean speculative fiction author, “SIGNAL\TRACER,” and “Carrier.”
“SIGNAL\TRACER” is a near-future cyberpunk story set in the digital world of Lion City, ruled by the Administration, for which two agents, Xi and Wei, must regulate an immersive mirror of their decaying Eastern city. That is, until Xi finds avatars controlled by dead users. The more she digs, the more questions are raised about her identity, the system and her friendship with Wei.
“Carrier” starts 10 years after her flagship project (the deep space hauler, “Solar Endeavor”) split in half while in orbit, aerospace designer Ming Wen is back, test-flying her new intelligent luxury orbiter, the Infinite Dream.
Get a copy of “Other Minds” at darkmattermagazine.shop/pages/dark-matter-ink.
Register for free at eventbrite.com/e/638371966737.
Other bookstore
news updates:
• The Michael Butterworth “Circularisations” exhibit curated by Space Cowboy Books at the Art Queen’s East Village Gallery in Joshua Tree ran from June through July and a video walk-through is now available on the store’s youtube channel at youtube.com/@spacecowboybooks1897.
• “Dispatches Magazine” also published a review of the show at dispatchesmag.com/review-manchester-mojave-transit.
• The latest episode of the “Simultaneous Times Podcast” is available at podomatic.com/podcasts/spacecowboybooks.
Shop the store online at bookshop.org/shop/spacecowboybooks or find audio books online at libro.fm/?bookstore=spacecowboybooks.