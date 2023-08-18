MORONGO BASIN — As forecasts strengthened for a coming tropical storm, Joshua Tree National Park managers announced Friday the entire park will be closed over the weekend.
“We have started to cancel campground reservations,” ranger Donovan Smith said Friday afternoon. “Now we’re monitoring the situation and closing areas the best we can with the resources we have.”
Campers already in the park will be able to stay Friday night but will be asked to leave by Saturday morning, and the gates will be closed to new visitors. A flash flood watch for the national park and the entire area starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and will last until 5 p.m. Monday.
The storm may also affect schools if roads are flooded. The school year in the Morongo Unified district starts Monday.
“We want you to know, that we take the safety of your children and our staff seriously. We are continually monitoring the weather forecast and will provide you with updates as we see the impact of the storm,” Morongo Unified School District spokesperson Laura Hall said in a Friday afternoon announcement.
At the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, all personnel were removed from training areas and the current service-level training exercise was paused, Lance Cpl. Justin Marty said Friday afternoon.
The Marine Corps said a storm of the expected severity of Tropical Storm Hilary has not happened since 1939.
Combat center officials advised all personnel and their families to take precautions and beware of flooding and high winds that could lead to downed trees and power lines and power outages. Military personnel were told to call their supervisors for details on reporting for duty.
High chance of flash flooding
According to the national Weather Prediction Center, there is a slight to moderate chance that enough rain will fall to cause flash floods in the local desert on Saturday, rising to a moderate to high chance on Sunday and Monday.
By 2 p.m., the National Weather Service was warning, “Life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flooding is likely over much of Baja California and Southern California this weekend and early next week.”
Most flood deaths occur with vehicles, the NWS said, so everyone should consider postponing non-essential road travel to avoid danger.
Parts of the Morongo Basin, including Burns Canyon, were put under a tropical storm watch. It is the first time the National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch in California.
Sandbags and sand available
Sandbags are available for residents to pick up at the following locations:
• The public works facility at 58928 Business Center Drive, Yucca Valley. Sand is available here too. There is a limit of 20 bags per household.
• Fire Station 41 at 57201 Twentynine Palms Highway in Yucca Valley. Limit of 10 per household.
• Fire Station 42 at 58612 Aberdeen Drive in Yucca Mesa. Limit of 10 per household.
• Fire Station 36 at 6715 Park Blvd. in Joshua Tree. Limit of 10 per household.
Emergency management officials urge everyone to follow the guidance of local officials and to take the following steps.
• Avoid major washes when water is flowing. Turn around, don’t drown.
• Keep a supply of necessary provisions and medications on hand.
• Bring pets inside.
• Never use generators or outdoor heating or cooking equipment indoors.
• Make sure you’re signed up to the Telephone Emergency Notification System to get targeted phone and text information from the county sheriff’s and fire departments. Sign up at sbcfire.org/alertwarning or call (909) 356-3998.
• Download the Community Preparedness App to get news and alerts. Download the app from Google Play or the Apple Store.