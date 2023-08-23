YUCCA VALLEY — A school bus carrying students from La Contenta Middle School was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. One student and two adults suffered minor injuries in the crash.
The school bus was carrying 28 students and traveling westbound on Onaga Trail when it was involved in the collision around 12:45 p.m.
David Terrey, a 53-year-old from Yucca Valley, was driving a 2012 Nissan Murano southbound on Valley Vista Avenue, approaching Onaga Trail. The California Highway Patrol said Terrey failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and the Nissan hit the right side of the school bus.
The bus, driven by 40-year-old Yucca Valley resident Benjamin Glaser, traveled in a northwesterly direction, onto private property and through a wooden fence, the CHP said. The bus then struck a parked 2014 Chevrolet Cruze that was pushed in a northerly direction into a house.
Witnesses at the scene applauded Glaser’s efforts and said he was able to purposely avoid hitting a power pole that was near the property.
Glaser, Terrey and a 13-year-old-boy from Yucca Valley suffered minor injuries.
Terrey was transported to Hi-Desert Medical Center. The student was also transported to the Hi-Desert Medical Center via ambulance out of an abundance of caution, according to Morongo Unified School District.
Students traveling on the bus who were able to contact their parents were picked up at the scene while the other children were transported on a new bus, according to MUSD.
Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, the highway patrol stated.
Representatives from the MUSD and officers from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.